Nation's farmers to tour Northern Rivers jersey dairy farms

DAIRY farmers from across the country will flock to Lismore today for the four-day annual Jersey Australia Conference.

Some of the Northern Rivers best Jersey dairy farms from Coraki to Bentley are preparing to open their gates to showcase their cattle and practices to the broader farming community.

Far North Coast Jersey Cattle Club's Bill McDermott said the tour the region's award-winning farms is a great educational opportunity for all farmers.

"Every farmer uses different methods and techniques, so we all learn something new and visitors are always envious about our usually good rainfall and fast growing and resilient grasses," Mr McDermott said.

"We think Jerseys are well suited to the Northern Rivers because they have good temperament and stand up well to cold, heat and humidity."

The conference will wrap up with the Kenarie Jersey sale at Murwillumbah on May 26.

Pat McDonald, who has been breeding Jerseys for 53 years, will be selling some of his prized cattle at an auction dubbed the "sale of the half century".

For more information about the Jersey Australia Conference call Bill McDermott on 0402 053 279 or Steve Mathers on 0427 097 892.