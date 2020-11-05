Nation’s biggest house prize could be won for $10

Someone is in for the best Christmas ever should they be the winner of the RSL Art Union’s latest prize home worth more than $8.5 million.

Someone is in for the best Christmas ever should they be the winner of the RSL Art Union's latest prize home worth more than $8.5 million - the biggest prize in Australia's history.

The lucky winner of Draw 381 will walk away with an entire development made up of three full-floor apartments and one double-story penthouse right on the beach front at Kirra on the Gold Coast.

Tracey Bishop, general manager of lotteries at RSL Queensland, said the prize - which costs $10 per ticket - would be drawn on December 23, just in time for the festive holiday season.

"By Christmas morning someone could have the keys and be sitting down opening their presents on the balcony of the penthouse of these amazing apartments," she said.

The development was totally acquired by the Art Union and was designed to give the winner homes with large balconies showing off the views from Surfers Paradise to Coollangatta, according to Ms Bishop.

"RSL has a long history of giving away fantastic prize homes and that has just got better. While we don't intend to go backwards, we have certainly set the bar high with this one," she said.

For Corene and Darcy Richardson, who have been trying to renovate their modest apartment in nearby Mermaid Beach for the past 18 months, winning the prize would be a game changer.

"We've had a hard year, trying to do the renovation and having a newborn in the middle of it, there's been a lot of disruption," Mr Richardson said.

"Winning something like this would be unbelievable. What an amazing dream it would be to wake up on Christmas morning and look out at that view."

If they win, the couple, who have bought ten tickets in the draw, said they would definitely live in the penthouse rather than sell the development or rent it out.

"We have talked about this," Mrs Richardson said, "and we think we'd live in the penthouse, and give two of the other apartments over to both of our families."

As well as the development, the winner will also receive more than $400,000 in electricals and furniture as well as $5000 worth of Christmas presents to open on Christmas Day.

Without wanting to give too much away about what was wrapped up under the prize home's luxurious Christmas tree, Ms Bishop said the gifts were things that would help the winner enjoy their new home.

"So there is a kayak under there and a kayak experience voucher, so they can enjoy the lifestyle the coast has to offer."

More than 70 per cent of tickets in the Golden Ticket Draw, which closes on December 16, have been sold. The winner will be drawn at 10am on December 23.

