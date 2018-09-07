Nationals stick with Gulaptis for 2019 State election

THE Nationals have formally pre-selected as the NSW Nationals candidate sitting MP Chris Gulaptis for the 2019 State Election.

"I thank grassroots local Nationals members for again placing their trust in me and I promise to continue serving Clarence and Richmond Valley residents effectively as part of the Nationals team in Government should I be re-elected next March," Mr Gulaptis said.

"We have had some big and long overdue wins, particularly in relation to jobs, health and infrastructure, but there is always more work to be done," he said.

Deputy Premier and NSW Nationals Leader John Barilaro said he looked forward to working closely with Chris Gulaptis to continue to deliver for the people in regional NSW.

"I am excited that Chris has again been preselected as the Nationals candidate for the seat of Clarence," Mr Barilaro said.

"The dedication Chris has shown to improving the lives of people in every community across his electorate, has delivered real results.

"We have seen a record level of investment in infrastructure and services that are creating a new wave of opportunity for the people of Clarence.

"I look at Chris and I see one of the hardest working Members in Parliament, which is why it is important for the community to get in and support him."