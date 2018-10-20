Nationals secure candidate for state election

The Nationals has selected a candidate for the seat of Ballina.

BEN Franklin MLC has announced he has officially been selected as The Nationals candidate for Ballina.

Mr Franklin announced in August he planned to vie for candidacy, backed by former MP Don Page and Ballina mayor David Wright.

On his Facebook page, Mr Franklin today announced he would officially join the race for the seat against current Greens MP Tamara Smith and Labor candidate Asren Pugh.

"Honoured to have been unanimously selected as the Nationals Candidate for the Ballina Electorate at the 2019 election," Mr Franklin said in the post.

"I'm so proud of what I have been able to deliver over the pas three years, but I know that if I am elected as your local member I will be able to take that commitment to a whole new level."

Mr Franklin said he was "very excited" about the election campaign ahead.

The next state election is expected to be held in late March next year.