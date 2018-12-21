Will MPs take the ‘N’ out of LNP?

NATIONALS-aligned LNP members want to be seen as "rural Independents" and promote their own achievements in the election campaign, as they seek to differentiate themselves from destructive Liberal Party infighting ahead of the next election.

While an early push by some MPs to use Nationals colours and branding instead of LNP was shut down, there is still a push for them to be able to run more of their own race.

It follows the disastrous 2016 campaign where the catchcry was "agile and innovative", which was associated with job losses in regional towns, and MPs were forced to use postal vote mailouts with Malcolm Turnbull's face instead of their own.

Member for Dawson George Christensen and LNP candidate for Herbert Phillip Thompson at the Ross River Dam in Townsville. Picture: Clare Armstrong

While there is only one Coalition party in Queensland, the LNP, the Federal MPs sit either with the National Party or Liberal Party in Canberra.

Recently resigned LNP president Gary Spence had warned all Nationals-aligned MPs that they must use LNP branding, quelling any bid to go rogue.

Member for Dawson George Christensen said while they would all be using LNP branding, people should think of them as "rural independents".

"I'll be using the LNP logo and colours as I always do because the voters in Queensland, they vote for the Liberal National Party.

"The benefit of the National Party as a whole is we're basically a group of local champions, you could say almost a group of rural independents who just happen to come together to push their own local issues in government."

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the Queensland Nationals-aligned MPs had achieved a lot by pushing for change within the Government and more needed to be done to promote that.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

"You have to look at what assets you have, what achievement's you've got," he said.

"The Queensland Nationals have brought about some very positive changes, the big case in point is the Royal Commission into Banking and the Financial Sector.

"When you look at those things you need to identify those and promote those as reasons why we're worth re-electing."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the LNP brand had been in place for 10 years and it would be costly and pointless to try changing it now.

"If you think we can win the election by changing the colours on the flag that's nonsense. It doesn't do anything to put food on the table or a roof over people's heads," he said.