National parks worker did her best to protect Byron

THE work of one dedicated National Parks and Wildlife Service worker has ensured Byron headland is what it is today, according to Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson.

Cr Richardson has thanked Sue Walker who recently retired from her position as Area Manager of the Cape Byron State Conservation Area and the Arakwal National Park for all her hard work.

Throughout her time as manager, Ms Walker had worked with the Arakwal people giving them a real say in the management and realisation of their land claims.

"Sue worked closely with Arakwal elders to successfully obtain recognition of native title and the negotiation of four indigenous Land Use Agreements resulting in the creation of the Arakwal National Park, Tea Tree Lake Aboriginal Area and additions to the Broken Head and Cumbebin Swamp Nature Reserves," Cr Richardson said.

"The Arakwal National Park was the first national park in Australia to be created under a native title agreement.

"The Arakwal National Park was also recognised by an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Award in 2003 and in 2014 the national park and the Cape Byron State Conservation Area were the first reserves in the world to be included on the IUCN's Green list for best practice in management of protected areas."

Byron Shire Council also congratulated Ms Walker on other achievements including:

•Upgrading community facilities at Wategoes, The Pass, Cosy Corner and Broken Head

•Creating the Lighthouse Road boardwalk

•NSW and Australian tourism awards for Cape Byron Lighthouse and Arakwal Education Awards

"Sue also got the Cape Byron Lighthouse included on the State and National Heritage list," Cr Richardson said.

"During her long and dedicated career at the National Parks and Wildlife Service Sue's achievements have been momentous, particularly her work with the Arakwal people.

"On behalf of Byron Shire Council I extend our congratulations on a stellar career and we wish her well for a happy and relaxed retirement."