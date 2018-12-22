National park burns from lightning strike

YABBRA National Park went up in flames after being hit by a lightning strike yesterday afternoon.

The Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers were called to the park this morning to monitor the eastern fall of the national park, north of Tabulum.

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said the RFS sent two trucks with two crews to knock out some of the timber that was alight.

"It's burning in a rugged, remote and difficult country to access," Mr Brett said.

"We have had a lot of storms and been smacked with lightening. We do get fires out of these storms," Mr Brett said.

The fires are currently under control and will be monitored over the next few days.

Residents are advised to get in contact with RFS if lightning and smoke is sighted in timber areas.