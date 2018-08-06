Missing persons: 30 faces Australia must find

MORE people are being reported missing across Australia every year - and some leave their loved ones with no clues to find them.

According to the Australian Federal Police, more than 38,000 people now go missing annually across the nation, up from 35,000 a decade ago.

More than 100 missing persons are now reported every day to police.

While 98 per cent of reported missing persons are found in a week, Australia has 2600 long term missing persons who have vanished without a trace for three months or more.

On the 30th anniversary of National Missing Persons Week (NMPW), the AFP's National Missing Persons Coordination Centre has begun a campaign to highlight the cases of 30 people from NSW, the ACT, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania.

MORE:

Lost in Sydney podcasts: The mystery of Stephen and Michelle

NMPW Team Leader Trish Halligan told News Corp Australia police had chosen 30 different cases of people who have gone missing long term.

Ms Halligan said that overall, more people go missing in NSW compared to other states, as it has the largest population. This is followed by Victoria, Queensland and the other smaller states.

People go missing all the time. While most are found, many aren’t. Picture: Supplied

She said that more men go missing than women in all age groups, but in the 13-17 year old age group, more teenage girls go missing compared to boys.

Ms Halligan said the new campaign was being launched to show the wider community the effects on families whose loved ones go missing.

"Everybody has experienced that time when you're at a shopping centre or park and you lose the person you're with. You think 'Oh my God, I can't find this person'," she said.

"The chills you have and that feeling in your stomach until you're reunited is what many families have for years.

"They tell you they just learn to live with a sinking feeling that something's not right, and they have no answers."

Ms Halligan said that social media has also been a "huge bonus" for finding some missing persons.

"Once you hit social media with their name and image, we have found people by others sharing it with their community," she said,

"We don't like to do it unless it's necessary as there can be issues around the missing person's vulnerability or safety, but it definitely has helped."

Contrary to some beliefs, Ms Halligan said that even the smallest tip-offs about missing persons can go a long way.

"In 2016, during National Missing Persons Week, we had a gentleman who was homeless and living on the mid-north coast, whose case was about to go to the Coroner's Court," she said.

"He'd been missing for quite some years and they thought he was deceased. He had mental health issues, and wasn't in the right frame of mind to contact his family, but someone recognised an image of him and he was reunited with his family who were over the moon."

Ms Halligan said that if anyone is worried they have a loved has suddenly gone missing, they should contact their local police, and those with information about a missing person gone long term, they should contact Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.

THE 30 MISSING FACES ACROSS AUSTRALIA

NSW:

Youliang Lin

Missing since: Friday, September 15, 2017

Last seen: Castle Hill NSW

Age now: 85

Youliang Lin, 84, was last seen at 8am when he left his home on Cooper Court, Castle Hill. There are serious concerns for safety and welfare as he suffers dementia and does not speak English. He is described as being of Asian appearance, about 175cm tall, with a slim build. He has short grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jumper and black long pants.

Missing Castle Hill Man, Youliang Lin. Picture: Supplied





Anthony Fahey

Missing since: Wednesday, July 3, 2013

Last seen: Belconnen ACT

Age now: 34

Anthony Fahey was last seen in Belconnen, ACT about 4.40pm on July 3, 2013. It is believed that at this time he boarded a bus from Canberra bound for Sydney.

Anthony Fahey is also missing from NSW. Picture: AAP

Helen Karapidis

Missing since: Tuesday, December 22, 1998

Last seen: Marrickville NSW

Age now: 39

Helen Karipidis was playing in a Marrickville playground on December 22, 1988, with a group of friends. Her father noticed that she had gone from the group at 8.30pm. None of her friends were aware that she went missing.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Helen Karapidis from NSW. Picture: Supplied

Max William Day

Missing since: Saturday, January 7, 2017

Last seen: Newell Highway, Parkes NSW

Age now: 54

Max William Day left his home at Peak Hill on January, 7, 2017 and his car, a green Ford Fairmont, was located in Forbes where it had been abandoned.

On January 25, 2017, Max was picked up hitchhiking just outside of Forbes. He was dropped off at the Gooloogong Caravan Park. On February 5, 2017, Max was again sighted at the truck stop on the Newell Highway 10km's north of Parkes. He appeared to be hitchhiking but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Max William Day from NSW. Picture: Supplied

Elizabeth Hallahan

Missing since: Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Last seen: Tuross Head, NSW

Age now: 56

Elizabeth Hallahan was last seen on the December 13, 2017 when she left her friend's house at Nelson Pde, Tuross Head, NSW. She was going to Tuross Beach.

Her vehicle was located opposite Coila Beach about 7pm that night. Her clothing was located about 1km north of Coila beach.

She has not been heard from since.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Elizabeth Hallahan from NSW. Picture: Supplied

William Roach

Missing since: Thursday, December 30, 1993

Last seen: Armidale, NSW

Age now: 49

William "Bill" Roach, who was aged 25 at the time, was last seen on Grafton Road Armidale, on Friday December 31, 1993. Strike Force Annan was established in 2003 to examine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance

There is a $100,000 dollar reward for information leading to his location.

University student William Roach. Police have offered a $100,000 reward for information. Picture: Supplied

Maurice Vagg

Missing since: Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Last seen: Albury, NSW

Age now: 53

Maurice Herbert Vagg was last sighted leaving his accommodation in the Albury area on August 1, 2017 and it is believed that he left on foot.

Police and his family hold grave concerns for his welfare and his mental state.

The bank accounts of the missing person have not been accessed since he went missing and it is not believed that he has any funds or an operable mobile phone with him.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Maurice Vagg from NSW. Picture: Supplied

ACT:

Jean Policarpio

Missing since: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Last seen: Bonner ACT

Age now: 22

Jean Vincent Diezmo Policarpio, also known as Vince, was last seen at 9.30pm on Tuesday September 26, 2017 by his family, in Bonner, ACT.

He was known to attend the Golden Moth walking Trail in Mulligan's Flat and the Chicken Gourmet Shop at Bonner Shops. He didn't drive and left his phone, wallet and house keys at home the day he went missing. Is it unknown what Jean was wearing at the time of his disappearance, which direction he went or his method of travel. He is described as Asian (Filipino) in appearance, 165cm in height, of slight build, olive skin, brown eyes and black hair.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Jean Policarpio from ACT. Picture: Supplied

Robert Jacob

Missing since: Thursday, November 12, 2015

Last seen: Canberra City, ACT

Age now: 58

Robert Hal Jacob was last seen on November 21, 2015 in the Canberra City area. His daughter reported him missing on December 3, 2015 after not hearing from her father. He has never owned a phone and lives alone. He frequents inner city public places and is most familiar with that area. Robert also had recent medical problems with his heart and lungs.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Robert Jacob from the ACT. Picture: Supplied

VICTORIA:

Damian McKenzie

Missing since: Wednesday, September 4, 1974

Last seen: Steavenson Falls, Marysville

Age now: 54

On September 4, 1974, Damian McKenzie, aged 10, was reported missing while on an excursion to Steavenson Falls at Marysville. He was one of at least 40 children taking part in a five day youth camp, being run at the time by the 'Young Australia League', (YAL).

Reports indicate that while traversing the track leading to the top of the falls, Damian is said to have moved ahead of the group some distance, and disappeared.

The search undertaken for Damian was one of the largest of its kind in the state's history and involved up to 300 searches.

Damian McKenzie, 10, who went missing in 1974. Picture: Supplied

John Forster

Missing since: Saturday, October 7, 2017

Last seen: Diamond Creek VIC

Age now: 59

John Forster was last seen by his wife and their two sons at 10am on Saturday October 7, 2017, at their residence in Diamond Creek. His wife had left the house with their two sons and on her return home, John and their vehicle a 1998 green Subaru Forester wagon, Victorian registration OSV092 were gone.

John's wallet and phone were left at home. This wasn't unusual for John to do, but that night, his car was located at the Sugarloaf Reservoir in Christmas Hills.

Professor John Forster has been missing since October 7 last year. Picture: Supplied

Lorrin Whitehead

Missing since: Friday, February 8, 2013

Last seen: Bannockburn VIC

Age now: 47

Lorrin Whitehead was last seen on Friday February 8, 2013 at 4.55pm at a local supermarket in Bannockburn, Victoria. She failed to go to work the following Monday and has not accessed her bank account since. There are grave concerns for her welfare as she is a Type 1 insulin dependent Diabetic. She has family in both Victoria and Queensland.

Lorrin Whitehead is also missing in Victoria. Picture: Supplied

Brendan Breen

Missing since: Wednesday, April 4, 2012

Last seen: Melbourne VIC

Age now: 61

Brendan Breen was last seen in Melbourne on April 4, 2012.

Up until his disappearance Brenden had regular contact with his daughter He is described as being 183cm tall, medium build, with an olive complexion, grey receding hair and blue eyes.

Brendan has also previously been known as Brendan Green, Brendan Lacombe and Brian Greer and has links in both Victoria and New South Wales.

Missing Person Brendan Breen has been gone since 2012. Picture: Supplied

Joanne Deason

Missing since: Friday, August 22, 2003

Last seen: Gembrook VIC

Age now: 46

On August 22, 2003 Joanne Deason left a note for her boyfriend stating she was going to school and would be home in the evening. Joanne failed to return home. She was living with depression that the time of her disappearance.

Joanne Gaye Deason is also missing from Victoria. Picture: Supplied

QUEENSLAND:

Anthony Jones

Missing since: Wednesday, November 3, 1982

Last seen: Townsville QLD

Age now: 56

Anthony (Tony) Jones disappeared in November 1982. Tony, from Perth, Western Australia was on a six month backpacking holiday around Australia. At the time of his disappearance Tony, then aged 20, was at the end of his holiday in North Queensland. In the three weeks leading up to his disappearance, Tony had met up with his brother Tim in both Mackay and Airlie Beach.

On November 3, 1982, Tony rang his mother and girlfriend back in Perth. They told him his brother had travelled onto Mt Isa. Tony indicated that he would again meet up with Tim and also travel to Mt Isa by hitchhiking. This was the last known contact that anyone had with him and it is suspected by police that he has been murdered.

Tony Jones has been missing for a long time from QLD. Picture: Supplied.

Lydia Notz

Missing since: Sunday, October 31, 1976

Last seen: Brisbane QLD

Age now: 63

Lydia Notz was last seen at a friend's address in Brisbane on October 31, 1976.

She left a note saying she would return in about a week, however she has not been seen since.

She was a resident of Germany before arriving in Brisbane on September 6, 1976.

Missing woman Lydia Notz, from QLD. Picture: Supplied

Anthony Dixon

Missing since: Tuesday, March 31, 2015

Last seen: Hervey Bay QLD

Age now: 32

Anthony Dixon has been missing from Hervey Bay, Queensland since March 2015. Anthony was last seen by friends at his Urangan address on March 31. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown, but he has not made contact with family members.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Anthony Dixon from QLD. Picture: Supplied

Kasper Ellis

Missing since: Thursday, December 24, 2015

Last seen: Trinder Park QLD

Age now: 28

Kasper Ellis was last seen on December 24, 2015 when his parents dropped him at the Booval Train Station, QLD. It is believed Kasper was planning on visiting a residence in Rocklea, however, failed to attend. Subsequent inquiries found he exited a train at Trinder Park Station later that afternoon.

Kasper was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, dark shoes and a backpack. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Kaspar Ellis from QLD. Picture: Supplied

Constance Watcho

Missing since: Monday, November 27, 2017

Last seen: South Brisbane, QLD

Age now: 36

Constance Watcho was last seen on November 27 and has not contacted family since.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown as she has connections throughout South East Queensland however she is believed to be in the greater Brisbane area.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Constance Watcho from QLD. Picture: Supplied

SOUTH AUSTRALIA:

Michael Modesti

Missing since: Monday, May 9, 2016

Last seen: Beverley SA

Age now: 35

Michael John Modesti last spoke to his girlfriend by telephone on May 8, 2016. At this time he was at his home address in Beverley, SA. It is believed Michael left his home sometime after 8.30am the following morning in his dark blue 2005 Mitsubishi Magna 360 sedan (SA registration, XPC-764).

He was reported missing by his family later than evening after they attended his home address found the TV on and his personal possessions inside. His car was found three days later parked at West Croydon. The car was unsecured and parked about 15 metres south of Torrens Road. Foul play is suspected. A $200,000 is being offered for information which helps solve his suspected murder.

Missing person Michael Modesti from SA. Picture: Supplied

Scott Redman

Missing since: Saturday, April 21, 2018

Last seen: Kimba SA

Age now: 19

Scott John Redman was last seen near Kimba, South Australia on the afternoon of April 21, 2018, in a motor vehicle travelling west on the Eyre Highway towards Kimba. He became separated from the vehicle in scrub land 40 kilometres east of Kimba and has not been seen since. The motor vehicle Scott was travelling in was located abandoned on Wednesday, April 25, on a track off Middleback Road, Secret Rocks.

Scott John Redman has also gone missing from SA. Picture: Facebook

Keith Nixon

Missing since: Thursday, May 30, 1996

Last seen: West Beach SA

Age now: 76

Keith Nixon was staying with family at West Beach Caravan Park, Adelaide South Australia. He was last seen at midday on May 30, 1996 at the caravan park.

It is believed that he was planning to walk from Glenelg to Henley Beach. On that day cash was withdrawn from a bank account but other personal items were left behind.

Missing person Keith Robert Nixon hasn’t been found in SA either. Picture: Supplied

NT:

Patrick 'Paddy' Moriarty

Missing since: Saturday, December 16, 2017

Last seen: Larrimah NT

Age now: 71

Paddy was last sighted at dusk on December 16, 2017 when he left the Larrimah Hotel with his dog on his red quad bike. Paddy is approximately 178cm tall with black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a singlet, dark shorts, silver watch and black thongs.

Paddy walked his dog each morning and attended the Larrimah Hotel each afternoon. He had a regular routine and his disappearance is out of character. His dog is a female red and brown kelpie named 'Kellie.'

Paddy Moriarty has been missing in the NT. Picture: Supplied

Richard Roe

Missing since: Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Last seen: Lake Bennett NT

Age now: 42

Richard Roe has not been seen since November 2, 2016, after he abandoned his vehicle near the intersection of Chinner Road and the Stuart Highway, south of Darwin NT.

Richard Roe has also gone missing in the NT. Picture: Supplied

WA:

John Doe

This man has been deceased since March 7, 1998.

Police have his unidentified remains. No more information can be provided.

Carole Livesey

Missing since: Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Last seen: Cooloongup

Age now: 51

Carole Livesey left Rockingham General Hospital situated at 71 Elanora Drive, Cooloongup prior to discharge on October 3, 2017. Carole was last seen at approximately 2.30pm that day by staff at the Salvation Army, Cooloongup.

At the time Carole was wearing a light blue shirt and black pants. Her right arm was in a cast, however it is likely that the cast would no longer be present as it would have deteriorated over time.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Carole Livesey from WA. Picture: Supplied

Roly Nixon

Missing since: Saturday, January 27, 2018

Last seen: Fitzroy Crossing area, WA

Age now: 44

On January 27, 2018 Roly Nixon, also known as Roly Kylie travelled to Darlngunaya Community near Fitzroy Crossing with his defacto partner to visit family. Upon leaving the community Roly and his partner had a disagreement, as a result Roly exited the vehicle and walked away. His partner drove off and has not heard from him since.

Concerns are held for his welfare due to the length of time he has been out of touch with friends and family. He requires medication.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Roly Nixon from WA. Picture: Supplied

TASMANIA:

Naz Woldemichael

Missing since: Sunday, October 9, 2016

Last seen: North Hobart TAS

Age now: 21

Nazrawi Sampson Woldemichael, then aged 20, was last seen exiting his apartment in North Hobart, Tasmania at around 5pm on October 9, 2016. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since this time.

Despite intensive searching and ongoing inquiries, Nazrawi has not been located. He is described as about 170cm tall, of thin build, with curly short black hair.

Nazrawi (known as Naz) Woldemicheal who is missing in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

Dale Nicholson

Missing since: Sunday, December 11, 2016

Last seen: New Norfolk, Tasmania

Age now: 61

Dale Nicholson was last seen leaving his home address in New Norfolk, on December 11, 2016 around 8.30am, on his usual morning trip to get the morning paper and some breakfast. He left home in his 1993 blue Ford Fairmont sedan registration number: DE8536. He never returned home.

Dale has a tattoo of a cross and a tombstone on his left forearm, and a dot on his left hand. He also has the word 'Dale' tattooed on his right forearm. Dale is described to be bald, with hair growing on either side of his head, and was wearing a beard at the time of his disappearance.

Dale Nicholson, 59, has been missing from Tasmania too. Picture: Supplied

OVERSEAS:

Odette Houghton

Missing since: Thursday, August 1, 1991

Last seen: India, but from the ACT

Age now: 51

Odette Houghton had been living in India for around a year after a period of overseas travel.

She was last seen by her family in April 1990 in Thailand, and was wearing her hair in dreadlocks and an earring in her nose.

Her regular contact with her family ceased in August 1991.

It has been established that in February 1991 Odette was in Bangalore for the winter, then in Rishikesh, Uttar Pradesh for summer, then back to Kudli Beach, Gokaran, Karnataka.

She then moved to Manali in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

Odette is reported to have been living in a commune 34km north of Manikaran before she went missing.