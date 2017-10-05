National day for Bison to be celebrated at adventure park

THERE is only one National Bison Day event being held in Australia this year and it will be at Aranyani Bison Adventure Park.

Celebrated on the first Saturday of November in the USA, Aranyani Bison joins America celebrating the American Bison.

This animal was nearly forced into extinction by the white settlers of North America in the late 1800s.

Settlers were trying to drive away Native American tribes to acquire their land.

They knew how important the buffalo was to the natives and thought that if they culled the massive gangs of bison that it would make the Native Americans move on.

And it worked.

There was estimated to be approximately 50-70 million bison roaming the plains of North America back in the day and by early 1900 only around 1500 animals remained.

Thanks to William Temple Hornaday who was an American zoologist, conservationist, taxidermist, and author and Vice President Roosevelt a Bison society was formed in 1908 helping private Bison ranchers

and persuading congress to establish wildlife reserves like Yellowstone National Park.

Today Bison numbers are estimated to be back up around 500,000 worldwide with 150,000 roaming in the wild.

Aranyani Bison

owners Damen and Shannon Wells are doing ongoing bush improvement through weed eradication and leaving riparian areas for bush walking for Aranyani's guests to enjoy and habitat for the endangered flora and fauna that call the property home.

National Bison Day is a perfect way to honour the work that was done to save the American Bison from extinction and ongoing efforts to save threatened species in the Bungawalbyn by Bungawalbin Landcare and Aranyani Bison.

Aranyani's resident artist Lisa Oliver and local artist Lesley Jacobson are working with artists to bring works to exhibit in market stalls.

Keeping with the theme of protecting threatened species, 20% of artists sales will benefit the North Coast Environment Council and Environmental Defenders Office.

For this year's celebration, the park is excited to bring to you Ellie Jane and the Forces of Destiny.

Ellie Jane and the Forces of Destiny will be playing at National Bison Day. Contributed

Forces of Destiny is a Brisbane-based dynamic four piece band.

Ellie Jane grew up in Rappville and is excited to be playing at her old stomping grounds.

Details of the day

Help Aranyani celebrate National Bison Day, a great day out for friends and family on November 4, 2017 with gates opening at 10am.

The band starts at 3.30pm with a 7.30pm finish.

The entry fee is $18.

If you want to stay the night you can please book your Tipi or campsite early as sites are limited.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Park is wheelchair accessible.

For More information please call the Ranch: (02) 66 617 866 or visit www.aranyanibision.com