Nasty crash not end of the road for Reynolds

The car was pretty banged up after the crash.

DAVE Reynolds has declared the practice smash that shook Mount Panorama will not stop him from winning this year's Bathurst 1000.

In a session-stopping shunt that set off a "G-force'' alarm, Reynolds watched on from pit lane as his car was pulled from a wall after his co-driver Luke Youlden crashed into concrete.

Halting the co-driver only session for more than 20 minutes, Youlden smashed into the wall near Sulman Park at almost 200km/h in a crash that could have ruined Reynold's Bathurst bid.

Out to avenge the body breakdown that cost him last year's crown, Reynolds claimed his crashed car would not deliver him his latest defeat.

"They will get it back on track,'' Reynolds said.

"It doesn't look great now but they will do whatever it takes to have it out for the first session on Saturday. It will be as good as new.''

Reynolds is desperate to get one back for his team after cramping forced him to quit Bathurst last year while leading.

The Holden hero lost a session of practice on Thursday as his team worked frantically to repair his wrecked car.

Co-driver Youlden was sent for concussion tests after the force of the collision was measured at over 20 Gs.

"It just wouldn't turn for me," Youlden said.

"We were battling with it a lot and we made a change to try and combat it, but I obviously went in too deep, I just messed up.

"It set off whatever the thing is in the car, it was over a 20G hit or something, so it was a compulsory concussion test."

Youlden apologised for the minor mistake that has put Reynold's bid for redemption in doubt.

Luke Youlden with David Reynolds. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

"I am very disappointed in myself," Youlden said.

"I regard myself as a fairly safe pair of hands. The pace is hot, we were trying to do our best to push the team forward.

"We believe we've got a pretty quick car, so I was expecting more grip to be honest."

Reynolds declared his co-driver could recover and help him conquer Mount Panorama on Sunday.

"Luke's fine'' Reynolds said.

"He is bashing himself up a bit but he will get over it. It's difficult when you have a shunt around here. Hopefully he just relies on his experience and his skill and we'll give him some laps and build him back up again.

"It's not ideal right now but we'll just have to make it work."