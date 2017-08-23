Nasty cocktail of mortgage stress just 0.5% away

MORTGAGE STRESS: High cost of living and household debt mean even a tiny rate rise could push households in the 2480 postcode into mortgage stress and face a potential foreclosure.

NEW data reveals households in the 2480 postcode are just a minuscule rate rise away from a 'nasty cocktail' of mortgage stress.

According to consumer analysts Digital Finance Analytics principal Martin North, even a 0.5% rate rise will see hundreds of households fall into the mortgage stress hell and even face losing their home.

"We are facing a nasty cocktail of high debt, rate rise and increase of the cost of living,” he said.

"While the costs of living, and in the private sector average incomes, are flat.”

Data from Australian Bureau of Statistics and DFA reveal the great Australian housing dream is becoming increasingly a nightmare for those struggling to make mortgage repayments on top of other household bills.

While the data reports at current interest rates, 0% of Lismore households are currently suffering mortgage stress, a rate rise by 0.5%, then 3% of households will fall into the category.

A 1% rise in interest rates will see 14% of Lismore households officially suffering mortgage stress and a 1.5% rise sees the number jump to 22%.

The report defined mortgage stress as when a household's income does not cover its outgoings, including mortgage repayments.

Mr North said the 2480 postcode has a risk of mortgage holders losing the family home if rates do rise, no matter how small the jump.

"There's a real concern of households having to default if rates do rise,” he said.

"Although lenders are offering hardship support to a number of households in the area because they are obliged to do it, mortgage stress is an endemic issue.”

Currently there are around 6097 households in the 2480 postcode with a mortgage and while household debt is increasingly high and interest rates at a record law, data shows the slightest jump can push households into financial trouble.

In Goonellabah 35.3% of houses and units are fully owned with another 33.7% being purchased (under mortgage), while in East Lismore 332.% of houses are fully owned and 29% are being purchased.

Lismore Heights has 36% of house fully owned 30.8% being purchased compared with North Lismore which has 38.2% and 31.4% respectively.

Another new report from independent consumer advocate Choice said among the most concerning findings from the August 2017 survey is the rising tensions in the housing market, with 77% of Australians born between 1980 and 1994 (Generation Y) worried about mortgage repayments and the cost of rent.

Choice chief executive Alan Kirkland said the increasingly competitive housing market has resulted in a number of issues for both renters and home owners.