Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roosters' Mitch Aubusson injured during the NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm at the SCG. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Roosters' Mitch Aubusson injured during the NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm at the SCG. Picture. Phil Hillyard
News

'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

Rebecca Lollback
14th Aug 2020 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA product Mitchell Aubusson's dream of equalling or even breaking the Sydney Roosters' club record of 302 games could be over after a horror night of rugby league.

During the match between the Roosters and Melbourne Storm last night, the Sydney players were hammered by injuries.

And Aubusson's was one of them.

It was described as a "sickening" moment in the first half, when Aubusson was tackled by Nelson Asofa-Solamona, who then fell on his arm.

Commentator Andrew Voss said: "He is hurt Mitch Aubusson, he was trampled a couple of times there, he's in real strife."

Aubusson was taken off the field.

NRL Physio tweeted: "Nasty for Mitch Aubusson, video brings concern for wrist hyperextension injury as left hand gets caught on the ground under weight of players.

"Concern for ligament sprain/nerve or tendon traction injury, hope no fracture.

"Best case: minor soft tissue sprain but didn't look good."

At a press conference after the match, Roosters coach Trent Robinson was visibly shaken by the injuries his players had suffered.

As well as Aubusson's arm, halfback Lachlan Lam had an ankle injury and star player Luke Keary was rushed to hospital in an ambulance with a suspected rib or internal injury.

"It (Aubusson's injury) looked shoulder, but then… you could see the wrist underneath there and you could see him carrying it," Robinson said.

"Tough footy night."

When asked whether it could mean the end of Aubusson's career, he said: "I don't really want to think about that now ... going into all of that, it's a bit premature."

ballina mitchell aubusson nrl rugby leauge
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Woolies’ new virus tactic

    Woolies’ new virus tactic
    • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        Premium Content 4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        Premium Content Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        News Boy reportedly “scared” and “shaking” because of speeding cars

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...

        Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

        Premium Content Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

        News Regional commander from SA was on deployment at Casino at the time