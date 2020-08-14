'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

Roosters' Mitch Aubusson injured during the NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm at the SCG. Picture. Phil Hillyard

BALLINA product Mitchell Aubusson's dream of equalling ‒ or even breaking ‒ the Sydney Roosters' club record of 302 games could be over after a horror night of rugby league.

During the match between the Roosters and Melbourne Storm last night, the Sydney players were hammered by injuries.

And Aubusson's was one of them.

It was described as a "sickening" moment in the first half, when Aubusson was tackled by Nelson Asofa-Solamona, who then fell on his arm.

Commentator Andrew Voss said: "He is hurt Mitch Aubusson, he was trampled a couple of times there, he's in real strife."

Aubusson was taken off the field.

NRL Physio tweeted: "Nasty for Mitch Aubusson, video brings concern for wrist hyperextension injury as left hand gets caught on the ground under weight of players.

Nasty for Mitch Aubusson, video brings concern for wrist hyperextension injury as left hand gets caught on the ground under weight of players. Concern for ligament sprain/nerve or tendon traction injury, hope no fracture. Best case: minor soft tissue sprain but didn’t look good pic.twitter.com/nZGRbzIe7i — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 13, 2020

"Concern for ligament sprain/nerve or tendon traction injury, hope no fracture.

"Best case: minor soft tissue sprain but didn't look good."

At a press conference after the match, Roosters coach Trent Robinson was visibly shaken by the injuries his players had suffered.

As well as Aubusson's arm, halfback Lachlan Lam had an ankle injury and star player Luke Keary was rushed to hospital in an ambulance with a suspected rib or internal injury.

"It (Aubusson's injury) looked shoulder, but then… you could see the wrist underneath there and you could see him carrying it," Robinson said.

"Tough footy night."

When asked whether it could mean the end of Aubusson's career, he said: "I don't really want to think about that now ... going into all of that, it's a bit premature."