Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

COMING TO TOWN: Canadian singer-songwriter and multi- instrumentalist Lindsay Ell is part of the Introducing Nashville tour.

INTRODUCING Nashville is the new international artist touring series presented by the Country Music Association of America.

This four-artist bill features some of North America's most exciting established and up-and-coming artists.

Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes will take in five intimate venues across Australia, kicking off at the Lismore City Hall in March.

Designed to introduce current artists from Nashville to music fans around the world, the two-hour seated show will present artists on stage together in a rare stripped-back environment.

Mirroring a quintessential Nashville writers round, Introducing Nashville will see artists take turns to introduce their songs, sharing the stories behind the tracks, along with personal life and career experiences.

Hailing from Nashville, Brandy Clark received the first of an impressive six career Grammy nominations in 2013 in the Best Country Song category, co-writing the Miranda Lambert No 1 hit Mama's Broken Heart.

Breakout artist Devin Dawson released his debut album Dark Horse in 2018, landing Top 5 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart on release. The record features Dawson's current single Asking For A Friend.

Lauded as one of "the most exciting and talented young artists in country music" (Forbes), Lindsay Ell is a Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has toured alongside Luke Bryan, Buddy Guy, The Band Perry and Keith Urban. Last year, Ell's first full-length album The Project was named Billboard's Best Country Album of 2017.

Up-and-comer Canadian artist Tenille Towns is paving ground all of her own in Nashville,where she scored a publishing deal with Big Yellow Dog and headed into the studio.The range of her vocals is tender, bluesy, wise and full of wonder but never naive.