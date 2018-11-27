NASA probe’s Mars landing imminent

A NASA spacecraft's six-month journey to Mars is nearing its dramatic grand finale.

The InSight lander is expected to touch down within hours, as anxiety builds among those involved in the $1 billion international effort.

NASA scientists are nervously waiting to see if a spacecraft that spent the past six months travelling almost 500 million kilometres to Mars will survive its perilous descent and land softly Monday on the Red Planet.

"I am completely excited and completely nervous, all at the same time," Tom Hoffman, project manager for the InSight lander mission, said at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

"Everything we've done to date makes us feel comfortable and confident we're going to land on Mars, but everything has to go perfectly, and Mars could always throw us a curveball," he added, according to Space.com.

NASA's InSight will soon arrive at Mars following a six-month journey. Picture: AP

The 363kg lander, which aimed for an afternoon touchdown, must go from 20,000 km/h to zero in six minutes flat as it penetrates the Martian atmosphere, deploys a supersonic parachute, fires its descent engines and - hopefully - lands on three legs.

If all goes according to plan, it will drop onto the equatorial plain called Elysium Planitia at about 8km/h - but scientists won't know if its solar panels will have deployed until about 8.35pm EST, when NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter will be in position to relay data to Earth.

It's aiming for flat red plains, hopefully low on rocks.

Earth's overall success rate at Mars is 40 per cent.

The stationary 360-kilogram lander will use its 1.8-metre robotic arm to place a mechanical mole and seismometer on the ground when it arrives on Mars. Picture: AP

The $1 billion international effort calls for the robotic geologist to explore Mars' mysterious interior.

The InSight is carrying two main science instruments - a burrowing heat probe and a trio of highly sensitive seismometers - to help mission scientists map the Martian insides in unprecedented detail over the next two Earth years, according to Space.com.

The scientists will also use the lander's communications equipment to measure the wobble of Mars' axial tilt - information that will shed light on the size and nature of the planet's core.

The science work won't begin in full for several months, however, because it'll take that long for the team to prepare for the deployment of the seismometer suite and heat probe.

InSight's 1.8m robotic arm will be used to place the instruments on the Martian surface, where they will be calibrated.

"Once we get to the surface, InSight is a slow-motion mission," InSight principal investigator Bruce Banerdt said during Sunday's news conference.

By examining the interior of Mars, scientists hope to create 3D images that could reveal how the solar system's rocky planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they turned out so different.

Earth's success rate at Mars is just 40 percent, counting every attempted flyby, orbital flight and landing by the US, Russia and other countries dating back to 1960.

But the United States has pulled off seven successful landings on the planet in the past four decades - with only one failed touchdown. InSight could hand NASA its eighth win.

NASA's last Martian landfall took place with the Curiosity rover in 2012, so interest in the mission was heating up, with viewing parties planned at museums, planetariums and libraries across the US.

The giant NASDAQ screen in Times Square will start broadcasting NASA TV an hour before InSight's scheduled 3 p.m. EST touchdown.

