The OSIRIS-Rex space probe will 'poke' the asteroid Bennu in order to gather a sample of soil, ice and pebbles to bring back to Earth. Picture: NASA

THE Osiris-Rex space probe is nestling up close to a monster. Soon, it will bump into its frosty surface. And it's all about determining humanity's potential fate.

The asteroid is named Bennu. Astronomers have calculated it has a 1-in-2700 chance of striking Earth on September 25, 2135.

Those sound like long odds.

But in astronomical terms, they're disturbingly small.

And if it hits, it will strike with the force some 80,000 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

It's one of the reasons NASA send the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Seucrity - Regolith Explorer (Osiris-Rex) to inspect it. And collect samples.

If all goes well, the probe will scoop up some of the rubble on its surface in December. Once done, it will chart its course back to Earth and deliver its cargo for study in 2023.

Currently, Osiris-Rex is drifting gradually closer to Bennu at a distance of some 2 million kilometres. It's surveying its surface and surrounds for any unexpected obstacles.

Osiris-Rex was launched on top of an Atlas V rocket in September 2016. It passed around the Sun before returning to Earth to use its gravity for a 'slingshot-boost' in speed towards its distant rendezvous.

Bennu is itself moving around the Sun at speeds of up to 202,000km/h. The probe has completed the process of matching the asteroid's orbit and is engaging in the final of a series of breaking manoeuvres to bring it close alongside.

Once there, it will direct a jet of inert nitrogen gas at the asteroid's surface in an attempt to blast loose dust and pebbles.

It will then gently drift away from Bennu, waiting to reach a safe distance before firing its main engines for the journey back to Earth. It is expected to parachute down to the Utah desert.

The sample, survey and mapping project will hopefully reveal something about the nature of the beast. Is it a bundle of rocks? Is it a lump of metal? Is it simply a dirty snowball drifting in space?

Each state carries with it a different set of implications if it were to wander to close to Earth.

And NASA's set to let us know its first observations this Saturday.

Osiris-Rex will poke Bennu for just five seconds. That's just long enough to scoop up a meaningful sample.

By the time the probe returns this to Earth, it will have been on a seven-year mission.

Understanding what it is made of and how it is spinning will help refine the calculations being made to assess its 2135 risk - both in terms of if it will hit, and how deadly such an impact would be.