Narrow escape for fire crew after tree falls on truck

NARROW ESCAPE: The Ellengowan Rural Fire Service crew had a narrow escape then a tree fell on the rear of their fire truck while they were attending the Myall Creek Road Fires.

FIREFIGHTERS had a narrow escape after a tree fell on their truck when they were combating the Myall Creek Road Fires on the weekend.

A post on the Richmond Police District social media page reported the incident which involved the Ellengowan Fire Brigade, but said no crew were injured.

“The fire danger is quite real,” the post said.

“The RFS Ellengowan crew at had a close call yesterday, the crew is OK.”

A RFS spokesman said no firefighters were on the truck when the tree toppled on it.

“The Ellengown truck as was parked and the crew were off it working when the tree came down and impacted on the truck on Sunday,” he said.

“Falling trees are a major concern, we had road crew on Sunday that got trapped because of trees falling across roads.

“Falling trees are an ongoing problem and we need to people to super vigilant.

“Overnight a limb fell and brushed a member of the NZ crew assisting the RFS,” he said.

“He was taken the Ballina Hospital to be checked over and was released.”

As hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the RFS reported the Myall Creek Road Fire has burned nearly 119,000ha and is being controlled.

A RFS spokesman said the northern edge of the Myall Creek fire has now spread past Myall Creek Rd towards the Coraki- Ellengowan Road in the Ellengowan area.

“Planning is underway to conduct a back burn on the southern edge of the Coraki- Ellengowan Rd, so please avoid this area as crews will be working along this road,” he said.

“Residents in the Ellengowan area near Coraki- Ellengowan Rd, Ellengowan Rd and Emu Park need to continue to monitor local conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens.”

The spokesman said crews will continue to monitor and check the perimeter of the fire, identifying and extinguishing any fair ups or outbreaks that occur.

The bush fire is continuing to burning in the Mount Marsh, Ellengowan, New Italy, Woombah, Ashby Heights, Tullymorgan areas.

Current Situation

The northern edge of fire has crossed Myall Creek Road and is spreading along the Coraki-Ellengowan Rd.

Back burning is being conducted along the Coraki-Ellengowan Rd.

The fire is spotting around the Fenceline Trail area.

Crews are continuing to monitor and check the perimeter of the fire, identifying and extinguishing any fair ups or outbreaks that occur.

Advice

If you are in the area of Coraki-Ellengowan Rd, Ellengowan Rd, Fenceline Trail and Emu Park in the Ellengowan area, monitor local conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd, Bloodwoods Rd, Benauds Rd and Kippenduff monitor conditions.

Myall Creek Rd and the Coraki - Ellengowan Rd in the vicinity of Tuckerbox Rd are closed.

Other local roads may close without notice.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW. Roads may be closed without warning.

Monitor weather conditions and weather warnings at Bureau of Meteorology.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 09/12/2019 11am or if the situation changes.