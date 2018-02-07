Narrow bridge is an accident waiting to happen

KNOW YOUR BRIDGES: Jim Ferris wants the two bridges on Lynches Creek Rd to be two lane not one.

KNOW YOUR BRIDGES: Jim Ferris wants the two bridges on Lynches Creek Rd to be two lane not one. Susanna Freymark

BILL Ferris knows every bend and bump of Lynches Creek Rd. The Ferris family have lived in the valley since 1919 and Mr Ferris was raised at Warrazambil Creek.

The cattle farmer is concerned that the replacement of two old bridges, Campbell Bridge and Lynch's Creek Bridge, with new single lane bridges will not be safe for motorists.

The road is used by the school bus, forestry, National Parks, dairy trucks, motorbikes, cattle trucks, Hurfords logging trucks and tourists exploring the Border Ranges.

"It's an accident waiting to happen,” Mr Ferris said of the single lane bridges.

"The dirt road bends just before turning into a single lane across the bridge.”

He pointed to the skid marks on the road.

He has spoken with Kyogle Council and has 400 signatures on a petition in support of making the new bridges double lanes.

Kyogle Council's general manager Graham Kennett said the budgets for the single land structures are $900,000 and $990,000 respectively.

"The estimate for each bridge in two lanes is $1.4m and $1.5m, an additional $1m for the two bridges in question,” Mr Kennett said.

"There are a number of factors to consider when making a decision in relation to a single lane versus two lane bridge.

"The two most important are traffic volume and cost. In this instance the traffic volume is between 100 and 150 vehicles per day.

"Compare this to the 450-500 vehicles a day on the Gradys Creek and Lions Road where we have just replaced the single lane bridges with double lane bridges.”

The reason for going to two lanes is not primarily related to safety, it is related to traffic congestion and flow, he said.