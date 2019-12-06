NAPLAN improvement scores for every Northern Rivers school
THESE are the Northern Rivers schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most in the last five years.
An analysis of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.
The Northern Rivers school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2014 and 2018 was Evans River Community School, in Evans Head, where the average results across all subjects improved by 10.4 per cent.
Average Year 9 results at Ballina Coast High School, in Ballina, increased by 10.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Northern Rivers.
The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2014 and compared to the same results in 2018.
Northern Rivers's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Summerland Christian College, in Goonellabah, where scores increased 10.0 per cent.
The third biggest Year 5 improver was Albert Park Public School, in East Lismore, where results increased 9.1 per cent over the five-year period.
The Northern Rivers school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2014 and 2018 was Emmanuel Anglican College, in Ballina, where results improved 7.7 per cent.
Average results at Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, in Byron Bay, increased 5.6 per cent, the third highest increase in Northern Rivers.
Northern Rivers's 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years
Evans River Community School: 10.4 per cent
Summerland Christian College: 10.0 per cent
Albert Park Public School: 9.1 per cent
Bexhill Public School: 8.9 per cent
Goonengerry Public School: 8.0 per cent
Burringbar Public School: 7.6 per cent
St Brigid's Primary School: 6.6 per cent
Leeville Public School: 6.4 per cent
Richmond Christian College: 6.2 per cent
Brunswick Heads Public School: 5.1 per cent
Northern Rivers's 10 Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years
Ballina Coast High School: 10.6 per cent
Emmanuel Anglican College: 7.7 per cent
Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School: 5.6 per cent
Summerland Christian College: 4.3 per cent
Mullumbimby High School: 4.3 per cent
The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus: 3.9 per cent
Nimbin Central School: 3.1 per cent
Evans River Community School: 3.0 per cent
The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus: 1.8 per cent
Shearwater the Mullumbimby Steiner School: 0.5 per cent