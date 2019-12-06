Menu
The most improved NAPLAN schools have been revealed.
Education

NAPLAN improvement scores for every Northern Rivers school

Geoff Egan
6th Dec 2019 11:00 PM
THESE are the Northern Rivers schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most in the last five years.

An analysis of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.

The Northern Rivers school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2014 and 2018 was Evans River Community School, in Evans Head, where the average results across all subjects improved by 10.4 per cent.

Average Year 9 results at Ballina Coast High School, in Ballina, increased by 10.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Northern Rivers.

The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2014 and compared to the same results in 2018.

Northern Rivers's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Summerland Christian College, in Goonellabah, where scores increased 10.0 per cent.

The third biggest Year 5 improver was Albert Park Public School, in East Lismore, where results increased 9.1 per cent over the five-year period.

The Northern Rivers school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2014 and 2018 was Emmanuel Anglican College, in Ballina, where results improved 7.7 per cent.

Average results at Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, in Byron Bay, increased 5.6 per cent, the third highest increase in Northern Rivers.

 

Northern Rivers's 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years

Evans River Community School: 10.4 per cent

Summerland Christian College: 10.0 per cent

Albert Park Public School: 9.1 per cent

Bexhill Public School: 8.9 per cent

Goonengerry Public School: 8.0 per cent

Burringbar Public School: 7.6 per cent

St Brigid's Primary School: 6.6 per cent

Leeville Public School: 6.4 per cent

Richmond Christian College: 6.2 per cent

Brunswick Heads Public School: 5.1 per cent

 

Northern Rivers's 10 Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years

Ballina Coast High School: 10.6 per cent

Emmanuel Anglican College: 7.7 per cent

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School: 5.6 per cent

Summerland Christian College: 4.3 per cent

Mullumbimby High School: 4.3 per cent

The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus: 3.9 per cent

Nimbin Central School: 3.1 per cent

Evans River Community School: 3.0 per cent

The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus: 1.8 per cent

Shearwater the Mullumbimby Steiner School: 0.5 per cent

naplan naplan testing northern rivers schools
Lismore Northern Star

