NAPLAN epic fail prompts urgent review

AN independent review has been ordered into NAPLAN Online after a series of technical glitches prevented thousands of students taking part in the controversial online test earlier this month.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has ordered a review into the administration of NAPLAN following the embarrassing bungle which has raised concern about the validity of the national test.

The problem was caused by the national NAPLAN firewall browser which blocked access to students across the country.

"There will be an independent review into the administration of NAPLAN with a focus on the delivery of the platform and any factors that contributed to the experience of some schools," Mr Tehan said yesterday.

NAPLAN has also been placed on the agenda at the next meeting of the Education Council for discussion by state and territory ministers.

"Any change to NAPLAN or its online provision would be a decision of all Education Ministers," Mr Tehan said.

Many school students were left in tears after computer glitches and connectivity issues plagued the national rollout of online testing as education authorities moved to trial online testing this year for 50 per cent of students.

Some pupils were midway through the test when they lost connectivity while others were unable to login. Others reported lags and problems inputting answers.

Thousands of students in NSW who were affected by the technical problems will resit the NAPLAN test tomorrow.

Under an agreement with the state and federal education ministers, the test is scheduled to go fully online next year.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell wants to halt national plans for fully online NAPLAN testing next year.

"Given the issues with NAPLAN online this year, and the fact they were not unique to NSW, I will be arguing at Education Council next month that we delay a full online rollout next year," she said.