Naomi Campbell’s flying hack is pure brilliance

NAOMI Campbell takes hygiene very seriously.

The supermodel's pre-flight cleaning routine went viral this week - pun intended - when she posted a video on YouTube showing how she anti-bacs her plane seat every time she travels.

In the clip, she unloads a huge holdall, snaps on surgical gloves and gets down to business with antibacterial wipes.

She deep-cleans everything - the seat, the seatbelt, the headrest, the tray table, the arm rests, TV screen and remote control.

Just when you think she must be finished, she whips out a pink seat cover, which she gets handwashed in her hotel and pops on a face mask.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on," she explains. "I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

"Clean everything that you touch, anything that you can possibly touch, anything that you put your hands on.

"No matter what plane you take … people start coughing and sneezing and it makes me … I just can't."

Naomi Campbell’s wipe down routine is seriously impressive. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

At one point, the passenger behind her in business class asks if she'll do her seat too. She didn't - but I bet she was tempted to swab her down if she could.

Of course, she was lampooned, called bizarre and extreme, but I'm with Naomi on the OCD air travel thing - in fact, I'm going to use this video as a training manual.

Taking a plane is basically entering a germ tombola - if you sit anywhere near someone with a virus, that stale circulated air is guaranteed to mist you with microbes and ruin your trip.

I've caught so many lurgies flying long-distance from bug-laden passengers spraying their germs around the tin can, I'd wear a Hazmat suit if I could.

I once took a flight from Sydney to London on a work trip and a fellow passenger hacked up right in my face. I remember thinking, "Oh great, I've caught that cough," but by the time I landed in Heathrow I had the full-blown flu and was wiped out for a week.

Or the time I flew to California and caught Norovirus from someone on board - projectile vomiting round the streets of San Francisco wasn't the memories I was hoping to make.

According to new research, if you lose the seat lottery and get billeted next to someone with a bug, you have an 80 per cent chance of catching it.

People may think Naomi Campbell is overdoing it, but at least she’s got her health. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A team from Emory University and Georgia Tech found you are almost certainly likely to catch a virus if you are in the same row or the row ahead or behind a sick person. Interestingly, the risk decreases if you are in a window seat.

Meanwhile, the dirtiest place on a plane has been shown the be the tray table - which has eight times more bacteria on it than the toilet flush in the bathroom.

As for the surgical mask - studies show they are most effective if worn by the sick person, but do help reduce the chance of catching a virus for others.

So it turns out Naomi's not crazy and in this instance is actually a model passenger. Unlike the time in 2008 she assaulted airport police because British Airways lost her bag.

Maybe, on reflection, it had her cleaning kit in it.

@KerryParnell