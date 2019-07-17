Nannas urge boycott of plastic supermarket collectables

TOY STORY: Knitting Nannas Northern Rivers Judi Summers, Louise Somerville and Meryl Condon display some of the toys they make as a way of protecting the environment from plastic.

THE Knitting Nannas have urged Northern Rivers residents to avoid collectable plastic toys, with Coles and Woolworths today releasing their new collectable ranges.

The group made the call to their followers on Twitter on Sunday.

"For shame Coles and Woolworths... July 17 both of you are releasing more plastic junk toys to end up in the environment at a time when the planet can take no more," the post read.

"Parents, if you want a better future for your kiddies, please say no at the checkout."

Louise Sommerville, Judi Summers and Meryl Condon said residents could instead purchase the knitted toys they made.

"The call of action we want to send to the community is that we can all do things from the ground level up, create change," Ms Sommerville said.

"We are choking in plastic, we all need to make choices for a better future for our children and all the creatures on earth."

The Knitting Nannas said they were focusing their work on reducing waste and making recycling possible.

"Parents can buy our knitted toys from the Lismore Carboot Market every third Sunday, and everywhere you see us knitting," Ms Summers said.

But a Coles spokesperson said Australians had fallen in love with Little Shop minis.

"Customers who choose to collect them are able to recycle the wrappers at their nearest Coles through our in-store RedCycle program," they said.

Woolworths said they had established a partnership with TerraCycle to turn any pre-loved Ooshies into plastic pellets to be used to make outdoor products such as garden beds, decks, fences and benches.

"They simply need to drop the Ooshie back to their local Woolworths store and we will send it to TerraCycle for recycling. Also, the bag the Ooshies come in is made of FSC material and can be recycled via kerbside yellow bins."

The Nannas can be contacted at knitting-nannas.com.