Nanna's jig was up with the luck of the Irish

LUCK OF THE IRISH: The infectious tunes played by Liora Lalita Claff & Band at the Knitting Nanna's Irish Jig had everyone up dancing.

THE irresistible allure of Irish stew, Guinness and chocolate pudding, Irish jokes and a live band saw 70 guests dance at the Knittning Nanna's Irish Jig on Friday night.

Despite the cold and rain, and in total people came from all over the Northern Rivers to have a crack and enjoy the evening at the Lismore City Bowling Club.

To the infectious tunes played by Liora Lalita Claff and Band, there was dancing following a sumptuous dinner including indulgent desserts and some truly terrible jokes told amidst laughter and groans alike.

KNAG spokesnanna Louise Somerville said it was fun night out for a great cause.

"We raised $1129,” she said.

"Thanks to everyone who came along and generously supported the event.”

Ms Somerville said in the five years since Knitting Nannas was formed , the group have raised and distributed more than $50,000.

She said all funds raised are given away to worthy organisations, gasfield families and individuals such as The Environmental Defenders Office (NSW), The Environmental Defenders Office (QLD) and The Climate Council and provide assistance to families struggling in the Queensland gasfields, many with contaminated bore water and undrinkable rain water.