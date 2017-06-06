Nanna's Irish jig raising a pint for fundraising

LUCK OF THE IRISH: On Friday June 9 at the Lismore Bowls Club, the Knitting Nanas will hold an Irish party night complete with dancing, Guinness pies and an Irish Joke competition.

DON your greenest clothing, polish up your Irish and dad jokes and head off to enjoy Guinness stew and a Celtic feast at the Knitting Nannas Irish Jig on Friday night.

On June 9, the Lismore Bowls Club will be transformed when the Knitting Nannas Against Gas (KNAG) hold a knees-up fun fund-raising night full of delicious Irish food cooked by your Nannas, jigs, raffles and silliness.

KNAG SpokesNanna Louise Somerville said the value for money menu includes a delectable Nanna-made Guinness stew, shepherds pie (meat and vegetarian), leek and potato soup, soda bread, potato bake and fried cabbage with bacon.

"Delicious desserts will truly finish off our Irish feast fit to warm the cockles o' your heart," she said.

"You can dance to music by Liora Lalita Claff & Band, the dinner is just $15 or desserts with tea or coffee $5 with Guinness and other drinks at the bar."

Ms Somerville said the Knitting Nannas Against Gas (KNAG) used peaceful and productive protest methods against the destruction of land and water by exploration, mining and unconventional gas and other non-renewable sources.

"Leave your shillelaghs at home, brush up on your Dad and Irish jokes for our competitions and come and dance an Irish jig with us," she said,

"This fundraiser will help many people as we protest against unscrupulous scoundrels with the gift o' the gab everywhere seeking pots of gold at the end of our land, air and water."

