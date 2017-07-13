Nannabots land in Lismore

BEST BUDDIES: Sandra Burton with her 'Knitting Nannabots of Lismore: A Moment in Time' installation at Lismore City Hall.

LISMORE's Knitting Nannas have been re-contextualised into environment preserving robots in a new art exhibit currently in the Norpa foyer of Lismore City Hall.

Sandra Burton, a former Sydney artist, has created a quirky and futuristic installation of 'Nannabots'.

The Nannabots could easily have come out of a comic book or Hollywood movie and create a playful, fun narrative about a very passionate group of locals.

There are 15 two-metre high figures with bejewelled eyes and carrying lots of knitting, scarves, badges and even chooks.

Mrs Burton said she wanted people to be unexpectedly taken by the statues and to feel a sense of unity, light-heartedness and laughter.

"My grandchildren have been living with them for quite a while and they always speak to them, they say 'hello' and shake their hand when they come in,” she said.

She said Nannabots adhere to gentle peaceful non-violent protest to highlight issues which may affect our 'Land, Air and Water' for future generations.

"Amongst their stated aims is 'to Annoy All Politicians Equally',” she said.

"I have used these frames before to make other political statements which was about women in the front line and war in particular.

"The day they were brought here, people just looked at them and recognised them, of course, because the Knitting Nannas are known.

"The light-hearted approach celebrates not only commitment to the environment but Lismore itself - a centre of resilience and open democratic discussion.”

Mrs Burton said she was inspired to create the artwork because she is a knitting nanna, and because she is concerned about our children, grandchildren and our greatgrandchildren futures.

"It needs to be documented and is a historical movement that originated in Lismore,” she said.

The exhibition will be in place on the ground floor level of Lismore City Hall for three weeks until July 28 and is free.