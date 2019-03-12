Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Names of five murder accused revealed

12th Mar 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR more people have been charged over the murder of Brisbane mother of two Megan Kirley who was found shot in the head at her Karawatha home last month.

Emma Louise Hinds, 42, Kobe Daniel Oram, 21, Geoffrey Dale Granz Glenn, 31, and Cameron Lindsay Witoko, 28, have all been charged with one count each of murder, manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on February 9.

A QPS spokesman said all four people were arrested on Monday throughout the day.

The co-accused were remanded in custody after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They are due to reappear in the same court on April 1.

A fifth person, Stafford Emmerson, 40, was charged with her murder on March 4.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    News POLICE are searching for the two "brave people” who rescued a woman who plunged into the Wilson River at Lismore.

    700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    premium_icon 700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    News Brian Fellows was a much-loved and highly respected man

    Residents urged to put bushfire plans into action

    Residents urged to put bushfire plans into action

    News Firefighters are still battling two fires in the Tenterfield area

    Sleepy coastal town now attracts a million visitors

    premium_icon Sleepy coastal town now attracts a million visitors

    Council News One million visitors in one year give massive boost to economy