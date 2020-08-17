Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court Michael Doyle
News

NAMED: +50 people to appear in Tweed court today

Jessica Lamb
by
17th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is everyone listed for court today:

  • Adam Barkey
  • Aidain Hilton
  • Andrew Alex Murray
  • Anthony James Devine
  • Antony Joseph Maranic
  • Baylee Brett Scott
  • Carol Lawson
  • Cheyne Clifford Warren
  • Christopher John Mantell
  • Clinton MacDonald
  • Daniel Adam Kucza
  • Daniel William Bark
  • Darragh Galligan
  • David Leroy Atkinson
  • David William Frank Hill
  • Dean Leslie Rubach
  • Duncan Phillip Smith
  • Elizabeth Tuimalealiifano
  • Izac King
  • Jacob Leonard Adcock
  • Jamie Peter Burrows
  • Janelle Ann Hall
  • Jasmine Cunningham
  • Jasmine Patricia Ray
  • Jason Robert McKay
  • Jayden Kyle Bird
  • Jessica Homans
  • Joshua David Gunthorpe
  • Joshua James Paton
  • Justin John Molony
  • Justin Lee Cretan
  • Kylie Marie Teague
  • Leone Browne
  • Luke Daniel Atkins
  • Mahina Glory o te Tamaira
  • Mark Campbell Cilchrist
  • Matthew Eric Robinson
  • Matthew John Baker
  • Matthew Paul Scicluna
  • Meredith Simpson
  • Mia Gudenswager
  • Michael Andrew Robinson
  • Michael Anthony Sharp
  • Michael Dedman
  • Nathan Corey Rowe
  • Peter Michael Kenny
  • Samuel Robert Crouche
  • Sandra Aldridge
  • Sara Robins
  • Stacey Louise Urquhart
  • Tammara Seakins
  • Wayne Dyer
  • Zachary Forster
 

More Stories

twdcourt twdnews tweed tweed heads local court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspicious house fire under investigation, occupants missing

        Premium Content Suspicious house fire under investigation, occupants missing

        News POLICE have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property and two occupants remain missing.

        Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        Premium Content Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        News Men allegedly used metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer in assault

        Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        News He was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore

        PHOTOS: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market moved for the first time in 32 years