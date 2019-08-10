'Name this beach'

Menu
Pitch a name: What do you call the beach north of the Missingham Bridge?
Pitch a name: What do you call the beach north of the Missingham Bridge?
Amber Gibson
10th Aug 2019 4:24 PM
BALLINA Shire Council is asking the public to decide what they should call a well known beach in Ballina.

"Our community has been enjoying the beach north of the Missingham Bridge for many years, but the popular recreational area has never received an official name,” Ballina Shire Council posted on their Facebook page.

"We are now asking the community for your suggestions to help name the beach, after all a spot this beautiful deserves an official name.

"Some locals refer to it as Kiosk Beach because of the old kiosk that operated for many years selling great hot chips, but locals also use many other names.

The council is asking community members to submit their ideas by emailing council@ballina.nsw.gov.au before Friday August 30.

All submissions will be collated and reported to Council for review.

For more information visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au

