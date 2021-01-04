Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nude Beach at Tyagarah offs Grays Lane.
Nude Beach at Tyagarah offs Grays Lane.
News

Naked men fined after ‘lewd’ beach act

Jessica Lamb
4th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO naked men have been fined after ongoing complaints of lewd behaviour on a North Coast beach.

A 55-year-old man and 61-year-old man were found by police naked while outside of the designated ‘clothing optional’ area on the afternoon of December 27.

Officers say one of the men was performing a lewd act.

They were both issued infringement notices and directed to leave the area.

The Byron Shire has designated a 1km clothing optional area on the Tyagarah Beach.

This area begins 200m north of the Tyagarah Beach car park and stretches 800m south of this point.

tweed byron police distirct tyagarah beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        21 multi-million dollar North Coast homes that sold in 2020

        Premium Content 21 multi-million dollar North Coast homes that sold in 2020

        Property The region’s hot appeal is clear in some eye-watering sale prices.

        Six key priorities we should fast track in 2021

        Premium Content Six key priorities we should fast track in 2021

        News There is a glimmer of hope ahead for the Northern Rivers

        Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Premium Content Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Health A Northern NSW councillor has argued the “wellbeing of the community must be...

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain...