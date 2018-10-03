Naked men, beautiful landscapes: Your must-have calendar

A POPULAR calendar that blends landscapes and male nude photography has been launched as part of Mental Health Month 2018.

The work of Byron Bay-based artist John Bortolin, the Manscapes calendar is closely linked to men's well-being.

He said the 2019 calendar was designed to raise awareness about men's mental health and building support for those in need.

"My Manscapes 2019 Calendar is a tribute to some of my friends who have lost their lives to suicide," he said.

FACES: Some Northern Rivers resident, who are non-professional models, are featured in John Bortolin's Manscapes calendar 2019. John Bortolin

"It makes me more determined to make a change for men who suffer with mental health issues, whether it be from raising awareness through my posts and sales of the calendars, to making these guys feel better about themselves from the images I take of them.

"I do love showing a guy what others see through a picture. A side they don't see in themselves.

"Sometimes we all need a reminder of how fabulous we are."

Mr Bortolin said most of the men that modelled for his photographs were non-professional models that live on the Northern Rivers."

Manscapes 2019 Calendar will be donating part of the profits to QUAC (QLD Aids Council), who will allocate the funds to men's mental health causes.

For details visit manscapes.com.au.