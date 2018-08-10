Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Naked man's nudie run. Video by Aaron Boyce
Offbeat

Naked man does nudie run through CBD

Sarah Steger
by
10th Aug 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM

STUNNED motorists have looked on in shock as a naked man did a nudie run on Bourbong St.

A video of the bizarre sight was taken and posted to social media this morning, quickly racking up hundreds of comments.

It is believed police were seen chasing the man on the busy main road.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman confirmed they have arrested an 18-year-old man this morning.

The man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police initially arrested a man for similar behaviour in North Bundaberg earlier this week.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment, but left the facility this morning.

He has since returned to hospital.

breaking news editors picks naked man nudie run
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sara Huegill has shoplifting charges dropped

    Sara Huegill has shoplifting charges dropped

    Crime THE wife of former Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill faced court today after she was accused of stealing a pair of $2500 leather pants.

    • 10th Aug 2018 1:21 PM
    'Every reason' to believe missing man will be found alive

    'Every reason' to believe missing man will be found alive

    News It's nine days since family last heard from Damien Roadley

    WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

    premium_icon WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

    News 115-year-old timber bridge is in the process of being replaced

    Horrific break-in doesn't break spirits of charitable pub

    Horrific break-in doesn't break spirits of charitable pub

    Crime Funds raised for farmers, Westpac rescue helicopter stolen

    Local Partners