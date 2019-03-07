Nail-biting moment as turf is inspected for AFL match

GOOD TO GO: AFL's consultant agronomist Tim Fankhauser (centre) made his second visit to Lismore's Oaks Oval ahead of the historic AFL match on March 10. After assessing the ground, Mr Fankhauser said the field is in good condition and ready for the AFL game. L-R Lismore Council's sports team leader Craig Goldmsith and sports groundsmen Malcolm Saunderson, Victor Williams, Glen 'Tommo' Thompson, Rod Thistlton and tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe with Mr Fankhauser at Oakes Oval on Thursday.

GOOD TO GO: AFL's consultant agronomist Tim Fankhauser (centre) made his second visit to Lismore's Oaks Oval ahead of the historic AFL match on March 10. After assessing the ground, Mr Fankhauser said the field is in good condition and ready for the AFL game. L-R Lismore Council's sports team leader Craig Goldmsith and sports groundsmen Malcolm Saunderson, Victor Williams, Glen 'Tommo' Thompson, Rod Thistlton and tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe with Mr Fankhauser at Oakes Oval on Thursday. Alison Paterson

AFTER months of preparation, Oakes Oval has been given the final "good to go" seal of approval for the historic match between the Sydney Swans ad the Gold Coast Suns on Sunday.

With around one million viewers predicted to watch the televised match game on top of the thousands who have already snapped up tickets, ensuring the turf is in tip-top shape has been in a priority for Lismore City Council's sports groundsmen.

The AFL's consultant agronomist, Tim Fankhauser, travelled from Melbourne to meet with the council's sports fields team leader, Craig Goldsmith, and tourism and events manager, Mitch Lowe, for the final assessment at Oakes Oval on Thursday morning.

And, thankfully, there were smiles all round.

Oakes Oval ranked good for AFL match:

Mr Fankhuaser, who is on the staff of the the Australian Golf Course Superintendents' Association, said he was "very pleased with the condition", of Lismore's premier sporting ground.

"The ground looks very good actually, excellent to be honest," he said.

"It has good turf grass coverage which is what we are looking for."

Mr Fankhauser said council's staff had done a great job to ensure the turf would meet the AFL's exacting standards.

"This is my second visits but our association has been up here three times," he said.

"The ground has come quite a long way, I'm very happy with Oakes Oval.

"I'm pretty confident the ground will stand up well on Sunday."

Mr Fankhauser said a key issue he would testing on his final visit was for surface hardness.

"We will test for this to be in the preferred range and do a traction test," he said.

"It does not matter how green it is but it looks nice on TV."

Mr Lowe said he was very happy with how the ground's condition had progressed.

"We will keep an eye on this to see how much watering we need to do ahead of the game," he said.

Mr Lowe said Mr Goldsmith and his team have done a wonderful job to have the ground ready for this historic match.