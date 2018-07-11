LIVING LEGEND: Besides being an Aboriginal sportsperson, former Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes has something else in common with Lionel Rose and Cathy Freeman. Find out what by doing our NAIDOC Week quiz.

LIVING LEGEND: Besides being an Aboriginal sportsperson, former Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes has something else in common with Lionel Rose and Cathy Freeman. Find out what by doing our NAIDOC Week quiz. DAN HIMBRECHTS

HAPPY NAIDOC week everyone.

To celebrate this week, this column is presenting a little quiz to test your knowledge of Aboriginal people and Aboriginal culture.

So here we go - good luck:

1. Who is the Aboriginal man on the $50 note? What was his claim to fame?

2. What does "Ulmarra” mean?

a) Place of plenty of fish;

b) bend in the river;

c) water dragons' special place;

d) flat land.

3. Where is Yarrawarra Cultural Centre located?

a) Corindi;

b) Little Italy;

c) Woolgoolga;

d) Arrawarra Beach.

4. Name an Aboriginal nation in NSW (excluding the nations of the Clarence Valley).

5. According to Bundjalung creation stories who created the Clarence River and Valley?

6. If an Aboriginal person said you were "deadly” what would they mean?

a) They thought you were intelligent;

b) they thought you were not a nice person;

c) They thought you were sick;

d) they thought you were a really good person and liked you.

7. Besides being successful Aboriginal sports people what do Cathy Freeman, Evonne Cawley (nee Goolagong), Lionel Rose and Adam Goodes all have in common?

8. What does the yellow circle in the Aboriginal flag represent?

9. The Annual NSW Aboriginal rugby league knockout is held when?

a) Queen's Birthday weekend;

b) Easter weekend;

c) October long weekend;

c) ANZAC day.

10. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population make up what percent of the total Australian population?

a) 1 per cent

b) 2.8 per cent

c) 5.2 per cent

d) 7.1 per cent

The Answers

1. David Unaipon. He was born at Port McLeay in South Australia. He was a preacher as well as an author and inventor. One of his inventions was a pair of modified shears. He had at one time nine different patents.

2. Although all of the answers could have described the township of Ulmarra, but the meaning of its name, is b) bend in the river.

3. Yarrawarra Cultural Centre is located at a) Corindi. Yarrawarra showcases Gumbaynggirr culture through its art gallery, bush tucker café, keeping place to house Aboriginal artefacts and its regular cultural activities which include bush tucker walks, and indigenous language and art lessons.

4. There are many Aboriginal nations in NSW, some of them include Dhungutti Kempsey/Macleay area, Biripi - Port Macquarie/Taree Area, Ainawan - Armidale area , Worimi - Foster/Tuncurry/Port Stephens area, Awabakal - Newcastle area.

5. According to Bundjalung dreaming stories, Dirrangun created the Clarence River and Valley. A large tourist sign in Memorial Park opposite the Crown Hotel, tells the story of Dirrangun.

6. Aboriginal people use the word "deadly” to describe something really good.

7. They have all had the honour of being Australian of the Year. Lionel Rose - 1968, Evonne Goolagong-Cawley - 1971, Cathy Freeman 1998 (she was also Young Australian of the Year in 1990. The only person to have received both the Young Australian and the Australian of the Year awards) and Adam Goodes 2014.

Other Aboriginal people who have been Australian of the year include Galarrwuy Yunupingu - 1978 (land rights activist), Neville Bonner - 1979 (first Aboriginal person in Australian Parliament. He was a Liberal Party senator from Queensland), Lowitja Donoghue - 1984 (former chairwoman of national Aboriginal organisation AITSIC), Mandawuy Yunupingu - 1993 (leader singer with Yothu Yindi and brother of 1978 winner Galarrwuy), and Mick Dodson - 2009 (indigenous leader and advocate for Reconciliation).

8. The yellow circle in the Aboriginal flag represents the sun. The black represents Aboriginal people and the red represents the land and Aboriginal people's connection to the land. The flag was designed by Aboriginal man, Harold Thomas in 1971.

9. The NSW Aboriginal rugby league knockout competition is held on the long weekend in October. It began in 1971 and annually attracts the largest gathering of indigenous people in Australia. The winner has the honour of hosting the following year's knockout competition.

10. According to the 2016 census, the Aboriginal and Torres strait Islander population makes up 2.8 per cent of the total population. The ABS notes that "Of the 649,200 people who reported being of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander origin in 2016, 91 per cent were of Aboriginal origin, 5 per cent were of Torres Strait Islander origin, and 4.1 per cent reported being of both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander origin”.

So how did you do? Did you get 10 out of 10? Or perhaps you have more to learn about Aboriginal people. Anyway until next time, enjoy the rest of NAIDOC Week.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ("hello” in our first nations languages) is a weekly column written by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across our first nation areas Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.