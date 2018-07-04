Menu
Dancers from the Lismore Heights Public School perform at a past Naidoc celebration at the Lismore showground.
NAIDOC celebrates the role women play

4th Jul 2018 1:10 PM

NAIDOC week celebrations kick off tomorrow with a community day at Lismore Showgrounds.

Lismore City Council invites everyone to join together and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at their annual NAIDOC Celebration Day.

The theme this year was 'Because of her, we can' which celebrates the essential role women have played - and continue to play - as active and significant role models at a community, local, state and national level.

The annual NAIDOC Celebration Day at the Lismore Showground was a chance for people from all cultures to enjoy learning about the world's oldest living culture through sharing, fun and friendship.

The day features a formal Welcome to Country and information stalls from more than 30 local service providers as well as family activities including sports games, children's activities, face painting, food stalls and a sausage sizzle.

There will also be Aboriginal business displays, a talent showcase by local schools and an Elders tent with morning tea and lunch provided for local Bundjalung Elders.

"NAIDOC Celebration Day is about providing a space where the whole community can proudly celebrate the richness of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture,” the council's event officer Leanne Clark said.

"Coming together in celebration is an important and informal way to share culture and learn from one another. Events like this provide an opportunity for people to talk to one another, learn from one another, laugh with one another and ultimately, leave with a greater appreciation and understanding of one another's culture.”

NAIDOC Celebration Day runs from 10am to 2pm at the Lismore Showground tomorrow . Entry will be free and the whole community was welcome.

lismore city council lismore showground naidoc northern rivers community
