Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Barcelona Open
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Barcelona Open Alejandro Garcia
Sport

Nadal dominates again on Barcelona clay

30th Apr 2018 10:13 AM

WORLD No.1 Rafael Nadal has won his 11th Barcelona Open, beating 19-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 6-1.

Nadal had not lost a single set on his way to the final but neither had his opponent, the second youngest player in the ATP top 100.

Tsitsipas held his serve to love in the first game. Rain then interrupted Nadal's first service game.

But Nadal stayed focused and as the sun came out he soon got into his stride. He broke Tsitsipas in the third game and again in the fifth to go 4-1 up.

Tsitsipas won his next service game but Nadal then prevailed to take the first set in just 40 minutes.

Nadal threatened to break Tsitsipas to love at the start of the second set. His rival saved two match points before succumbing to the third.

The reigning champion then won his first service game of the second set to love with a superb forehand drive winner on the final point.

Nadal broke Tsitsipas again to go 3-0 up and then saved three break points in the fourth game to go 4-0 ahead.

Tsitsipas finally held his serve but Nadal took the set 6-1 and the match in one hour 17 minutes.

- DPA

atp tour rafael nadal tennis
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

    Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

    Crime A MAN made admissions to police about drug use after he crashed with a child in the car.

    • 30th Apr 2018 9:36 AM
    25 exciting things coming to the Northern Rivers soon

    premium_icon 25 exciting things coming to the Northern Rivers soon

    News These infrastructure projects are worth millions of dollars

    $400,000 boost for Casino thanks to the A'vanners

    $400,000 boost for Casino thanks to the A'vanners

    News A group of dedicated A'van owners has converged on the town

    Local Partners