Rafael Nadal did it easily in Toronto.
Tennis

Nadal bloodbath prompts familiar jokes

12th Aug 2019 7:41 AM

Rafael Nadal dropped just three games in the final of the Rogers Cup on Monday morning (AEST), sparking suggestions the Big Three of men's tennis have never had it easier.

Nadal nuked Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-0 in a clinic as he took advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the draw to defend a non-clay title for the first time in his career.

The ease of victory prompted familiar jokes on social media as tennis followers wonder when a legitimate challenger to the three legends will emerge.

 

At least Nadal described the final as "my best match of the week by far" but it was little comfort for Medvedev who lost his second final in as many tournaments after being beaten by Nick Kyrgios in Washington last week.

He spoke before the match about facing Nadal for the first time. "It's extra special," Medvedev said. "I played Novak (Djokovic) and Roger (Federer) a few times. It's different … there is some extra pressure."

 

 

 

 

 

