National Australia Bank (nab) branch and logo. Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

NAB hit by another tech glitch

by Staff writers
15th Jan 2019 5:26 PM

THE National Australia Bank has been hit by a second tech glitch in just five days, which is affecting customers' funds.

The bank has confirmed that it is experiencing problems with its Mobile App, NAB Connect and internet Banking.

In it's first tweet to customers on social media it stated: "Our tech teams are currently investigating and we'll update you as soon as we know more. Thanks for your patience."

The bank has since told customers it is experiencing an issue where balances are not displaying correctly across internet Banking, NAB Connect and ATMs.

"This issue has also caused an outage with our Mobile App. This is affecting all credit/debit card accounts and intermittently some other accounts," it tweeted.

It went on to say: "This issue is not affecting incoming payments, but it will affect transfers between accounts which aren't displaying correctly.

"EFTPOS and ATM withdrawals remain unaffected within daily limits.

"Will update again when we know more."

 

The latest glitch comes after the NAB suffered a four-hour outage last Friday, where customers were unable to access internet banking options and their mobile app.

They were still able to use ATMS and EFTPOS facilities and local branch services as usual.

The bank asked customers to use telephone banking for account balances, transaction history, transfers between linked accounts, credit cards and to pay bills via BPAY.

While the NAB has been quick to respond to customers, it hasn't stopped customers from venting on social media again.

