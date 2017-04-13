24°
NAB contributes $400,000 to cyclone and flood recovery

13th Apr 2017 1:46 PM
NAB's Lismore branch is currently closed due to flood damage, and a temporary pop-up branch, or 'Bank in a Box', is now operating in town at the Browns Creek/Clyde Campbell Car Park.
NAB's Lismore branch is currently closed due to flood damage, and a temporary pop-up branch, or 'Bank in a Box', is now operating in town at the Browns Creek/Clyde Campbell Car Park.

THE National Australia Bank have announced a $300,000 donation to the Red Cross to support communities impacted by Cyclone Debbie and flooding in Queensland and New South Wales.

NAB will also provide $100,000 to its microfinance partner, Good Shepherd Microfinance, to help people affected by the disasters to repair or replace flood-damaged goods, such as fridges and cars, via the No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS).

"We hope these funds, along with our existing financial relief package, will help people, businesses and communities recover, cleanup, and rebuild," NAB Chief Customer Officer of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Andrew Hagger, said.

$100,000 of support specifically for low-income Australians

NAB provides the loan capital for NILS loans that are available through community organisations in the impacted areas, as well as through Good Money stores, which are a joint initiative of Good Shepherd Microfinance, NAB, the Federal Governement, and various State Governments.

" Through this $100,000 for NILS, we could help more than 300 families replace their damaged fridges or washing machines," Mr Hagger said.

"I encourage customers who have been impacted by Cyclone Debbie and the flooding to come into one of our branches, visit our pop-up branch in Lismore, or speak to one of our bankers on the phone, about how we might be able to provide them some financial relief."

More information on how to access NILS is available at nils.com.au.

On-the-ground support by NAB's specialist hardship team

In addition, NAB bankers, who are specially trained to support customers in hardship, have travelled to Queeensland to help retail and small business customers access support, including financial relief and referals to counselling.

These NAB Assist bankers will be in Proserpine today (Thursday 13 April), and in Mackay from 18 to 20 April. NAB Assist will visit other locations in coming weeks. Please visit NAB's dedicated disaster relief page for updates.

$300,000 donation to Australian Red Cross to support disaster relief and recovery efforts

NAB's $300,000 donation to the Red Cross will help get relief teams into evacuation and recovery centres, reconnect families who have been separated, and support communities in the long term as they recover.

In accepting the donation, Red Cross National Manager Emergency Services, Andrew Coghlan, said: "From Townsville to Lismore, Red Cross teams are helping communities hit by Cyclone Debbie and its aftermath.

"We've helped more than 5,500 people in cyclone and flood affected areas so far and this donation will play a critical role in our work."

Banking in Lismore

NAB's Lismore branch is currently closed due to flood damage, and a temporary pop-up branch, or 'Bank in a Box', is now operating in town at the Browns Creek/Clyde Campbell Car Park.

Open Monday - Thursday 9.30am - 4pm, Friday 9.30 - 5pm

Standard branch services including:

  • Express Business Deposits via Business Deposit Machine
  • Express Cheque Deposits via Business Deposit Machine
  • SmartATM cash withdrawals
  • SmartATM cash de)posits
  • SmartATM cheque deposits
  • Internet Banking
  • General enquiries
  • Account Opening
  • Loan and Credit Card Applications and Enquiries
  • General Insurance

The branch travelled 1,600km from NAB's Melbourne warehouse, arriving in Lismore on the afternoon of Saturday April 8.

More help

The help NAB announced today are in addition to existing customer and community support. The full suite of assistance comprises:

  • Collecting and matching public contributions to the Queensland State Emergency Service through NAB Branches and internet banking
  • Credit card and personal loan relief where appropriate
  • Suspension of home and personal loan repayments
  • Waiver of costs and charges for withdrawing term deposits early
  • Waiver of home loan and personal loan application fees
  • Support to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities
  • Support to restructure other existing bank facilities
  • Support and counselling by making NAB's Employee Assistance Program available to customers.

NAB also supports employees impacted by the cyclone, and has made crisis leave available to permanent full-time and part-time staff.

Further assistance

  • Customers who need help can visit their nearest open NAB branch, contact their banker directly or call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599, 8am-8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am-1pm on Saturdays AEST/AEDT.
  • Small business that need help can call 1300 961 577.
  • Agri customers are encouraged to contact their banker.
  • For emergency claims, or general insurance, call 1300 555 013.
  • For property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, call 132 652.

For more information and assistance, customers can visit their local NAB Branch, contact their banker directly, or call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599.

Topics:  donation flood nab northern rivers flood northern rivers natural disaster

