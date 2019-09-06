MYTH OR FACT: The truth behind those shark stories

Anchor and Chief owner Grant McGregor spent five months research myths about sharks as a way of feeling safer in the ocean.

LOCAL surf shop Anchorchief owner Grant McGregor loves the beauty and grace of sharks, but was increasingly becoming paranoid about being bitten while out in the surf.

More so, he felt unsure of how to make sense of all the different shark mitigation measures and when and where would be the best time to surf.

"I was always second guessing my options," Mr McGregor said.

"Like where to surf; what time of the day to surf based on the myriad of shark myths I had in my head; also watching shark reporting apps to see where was one last seen; where was the last attack; where did I hear of one being seen through friends, through the network; if it was dusk or if it was dawn; and how many people were out.

"All those factors start to come into play when you are deciding where to surf, when to surf or how often to surf," he said.

As a result, he was inspired to produce a fifteen-page summary over five months aimed at looking at making sense of some of the myths and facts around sharks so that surfers could better reflect on data from shark mitigation measures and be more confident in the water.

"Just be proactive in your own safety - no one has a more vested interest in your own safety than you do, and that's the other hook is that we were relying on local council for our safety," he said.

"Just one small thing you can do changes the whole risk matrix.

"There is a risk matrix to everything we do with probability and severity."

"If you can do one of those two things you can lower yourself down the risk matrix. If you can slightly reduce probability you are onto a winner."

He said he was surprised to learn that a reef cut would not automatically mean a shark would be tracking you, with scientist often putting chum in the water for hours before a shark will appear.

Grant is no stranger to sharks, encountering a Galapagos shark when diving at the Cocos Island while working on a luxury moto yacht.

"When it was coming towards me and could just see its shape just growing out of the dark blue it was just a thrilling, exhilarating, and an awe-inspiring animal to see.

"Just watching it cruise by me and buzz me was just a thrill."

He said while he was not an authoritative source on sharks he had referenced articles from scientific journals in the hope collating information for surfers to use.

"I am just a surfer, a father, and a surf shop owner that spent five months researching it."

