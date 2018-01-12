MYTH-BUSTER: Mayor slams 'over the top' lake petition

Ballina Shire Council has voted to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.

THE Ballina Shire Mayor has said there are too many inaccuracies in the latest petition to stop the closure of eastern foreshore road at Lake Ainsworth.

Cr David Wright said the petition he received was "so over the top it wasn't funny".

"People will sign anything (even) if they have got the wrong things on it," Cr Wright said.

"To say that 90 per cent of the community is against is rubbish.

"Personally, I am dismissing the lot, the letter doesn't mean anything, it's got too many inaccuracies and you can't tell from the good ones and the people who have just been asked to sign it."

He said some of the misleading information written in the petition to council included aspects relating to parking, disability access and destruction of current vegetation.

In an interview with The Northern Star, Cr Wright attempted to correct some of these blunders.

Myth one - paid parking

One gentleman who was a part of the group petitioning to save road access at Lake Ainsworth said he believed Lennox Head would lose 224 car parking spaces, if the road were to be closed.

However, Cr Wright said this was completely untrue and would be nowhere near that.

"The Reflections Holiday Park are doing a redevelopment of the park, so in the long run we will actually end up with more car parks," Cr Wright said.

Paid parking was another listed concern for residents collecting signatures.

Cr Wright said if paid parking was on the table he would sign the petition as well.

He said council has never explored the possibility of paid parking anywhere in the shire, but rather the possibility of implementing more timed parking.

Myth two - disability access

Cr Wright has assured residents there will be more disability access points made with the closure of eastern foreshore road.

"We are putting in purpose-built ramps for wheelchairs to actually go straight into the lake," he said.

"We are looking at putting another disabled access closer to the surf club."

Myth three- destruction of vegetation

Claims have been made that council is planning to cut down surround vegetation, but according to Cr Wright that decision had been rectified months ago.

"Council is listening to people, I was asked by the group 18 months ago at a meeting in my office to see what we could do to come closer," he said.

"We aren't going to touch it, we are going to improve the vegetation."

Cr Wright said he will be down at Lake Ainsworth this Saturday morning to hear concerns and answer any questions the community may have.

"Hopefully in a couple of months we will be able to get it done," Cr Wright said.

"It wasn't an epiphany, I didn't suddenly come along and say well let's just close this road.

"I've been on Council for 30 years and this is one of the first things people ask for before the elections are open."