Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPEN NO MORE: The popular Goanna Bakery on Keen Street in Lismore closed last month.
OPEN NO MORE: The popular Goanna Bakery on Keen Street in Lismore closed last month. Marc Stapelberg
News

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of popular bakery

Alison Paterson
by
17th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT USED to be so packed with tradies getting their early-morning coffee and tucker fix, that you had to fight your way to the counter.

But now it seems the Goanna Bakery in Lismore is no more.

The brightly coloured bakery at 171 Keen St is closed for business.

Inside the darkened space, the menu board leans forlornly, still bearing the specials of the day when the doors were closed for the last time.

Customers and neighbouring businesses said they were puzzled by the closure.

It's sad news for Lismore - the much-loved bakery was well known for its delicious sourdough bread.

Established in 1994, the popular business was also part of Lismore's Five Loaves charity which provides fresh fruit, vegetables and bread to local disadvantaged people.

They also had an emphasis is on organic food and catering to customers wanting gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and whole foods.

Fans of the bakery have taken to social media to tell of their memories, including Trevor Acfield.

Mr Acfield posted: "Really miss their gluten-free breads. Best breads I've had. Then before they closed they stopped making it for a month or so.”

The Northern Star has attempted several times to contact the business owner.

bakery business goanna bakery keen st lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CLOSED: Why Ballina KFC has shut its doors

    premium_icon CLOSED: Why Ballina KFC has shut its doors

    News WE'RE sorry to break it to you, but the fast food chain has closed... for now...

    • 17th May 2019 10:30 AM
    Driver, 20, charged after horror fatal crash at Casino

    premium_icon Driver, 20, charged after horror fatal crash at Casino

    Breaking Police allege the man was drunk and speeding when the car crashed

    'Not a joke': Who would steal a bus shelter?

    'Not a joke': Who would steal a bus shelter?

    Offbeat Mum of three thought she was seeing things when shelter wasn't there

    Mission to stop fatal crashes before they happen

    premium_icon Mission to stop fatal crashes before they happen

    Crime Drivers should expect to see more police on rural roads and highways

    • 17th May 2019 9:00 AM