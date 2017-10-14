Mystery surrounds continued closure of Black Sombrero

EMPTY HEART: Once the vanguard of great food, drink and good times, Black Sombrero in Lismore which is presently closed due to the flood.

POPULAR Lismore eatery Black Sombrero remains a dark and empty presence on Keen Street.

In vain, people who previous flocked there to enjoy delicious Mexican food, now walk past the vacant building to other restaurants.

After the devastating March floods, Black Sombrero's owner Julie Dickenson was active in the the campaign to reinvigorate Lismore's CBD.

But 10 weeks ago on August 7, she announced through social social media the business would only be closed for a short while.

She tweeted via blacksombreromex: "Hi Folks, some temporarily sad news I'm afraid, but don't fret, it's not game over, just a retreat and regroup! Bred tough in Lismore ... watch this space for updates. XOX Julie.”

Renowned for tapas and tequila, customers were looking forward to Black Sombrero's reopening. However, the cheery message which greeted callers now rings out. And with Keen St now jumping with action, it's a sad reminder of better times.

All efforts by The Northern Star to contact Ms Dickenson have been unsuccessful.