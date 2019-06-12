Mystery surrounds construction of Tabulam Bridge

The first of 57 girders has been installed on the $48 million Tabulam bridge.

WHAT is happening at Tabulam Bridge?

Rumours are circulating in the town about work being stopped on the $48million two-lane bridge across the Clarence River.

Engineering firm Delany Civil was contacted for comment but did not reply to phone calls or emails.

Roads and Maritime Services was asked to respond and sent this statement:

"As part of its commitment to proactively managing major construction projects, Roads and Maritime Services is working to ensure the Tabulam Bridge project is delivered on time and on budget.

"Roads and Maritime works closely with all of its contractors to ensure their obligations are met. This includes meeting all relevant commitments to subcontractors and other parties who are critical to delivery of its projects."

In May, MP Janelle Saffin said that when she heard of Tabulam residents' concerns about the new bridge across the Clarence River she sought an urgent briefing on the project from RMS's Grafton-based acting regional manager northern region Vicky Sisson.

"This bridge is a significant infrastructure project for the Tabulam community, it would be a shame if it was delayed," she said.