Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, car, flashing lights
Police generic, car, flashing lights
News

MYSTERY: Police lockdown Casino as investigation unfolds

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have locked down streets in Casino this afternoon as officers carry out an investigation.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a police operation was underway in Casino this afternoon in relation to an ongoing investigation

“Police are urging the public to avoid the area at this time,” she said.

Police have been sighted in Waratah St, Sandilands St and Frederick St, Casino.

Despite speculation on social media about the unfolding incident, a NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed crews had not been called to assist at this time.

More information to come.

casino crime northern rivers crime nsw ambulance nsw police force richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIFE’S A BEACH: Fines handed out to wayward surfers

        premium_icon LIFE’S A BEACH: Fines handed out to wayward surfers

        News POLICE continue to monitor beaches and popular surf spots for rule breakers who flaunt lockdown laws.

        Three reasons to livestream tomorrow’s council meeting

        premium_icon Three reasons to livestream tomorrow’s council meeting

        News URGENT help for COVID-19, bad beach behaviour and BlazeAid.

        • 20th Apr 2020 2:46 PM
        UPDATE: Businesses open in Casino

        premium_icon UPDATE: Businesses open in Casino

        News PLACE a phone order to a local business and help them thrive.

        • 20th Apr 2020 2:30 PM