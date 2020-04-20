MYSTERY: Police lockdown Casino as investigation unfolds

POLICE have locked down streets in Casino this afternoon as officers carry out an investigation.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a police operation was underway in Casino this afternoon in relation to an ongoing investigation

“Police are urging the public to avoid the area at this time,” she said.

Police have been sighted in Waratah St, Sandilands St and Frederick St, Casino.

Despite speculation on social media about the unfolding incident, a NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed crews had not been called to assist at this time.

More information to come.