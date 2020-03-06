Menu
Lismore's Jeffrey (Jeff) Smith gets a blood and heart assessment by health student Aidan Berdish at the SCU Health Clinic during the 20th Anniversary & Alumni Reunion Southern Cross University Lismore campus.
News

Mystery over SCU clinic closure

Javier Encalada
6th Mar 2020 5:21 PM
RUMOURS abounded in Lismore today about the sudden closure of the the SCU Health Clinic.

All appointments were cancelled via phone but no reason for the cancellations were offered to patients.

The precinct’s doors were closed and phone lines advised callers of the venue being “temporarily closed”.

There was no specific information about the closure on the clinic’s website or social media.

The university confirmed in a statement that a patient presented at the Southern Cross University Health Clinic at Lismore on Thursday.

“The patient was seen by a medical practitioner and arrangements were made to transport the patient to Lismore Base Hospital,” the statement said.

“The patient was later discharged by the hospital.”

SCU was unable to confirm the suspected illness presented by the patient, due to privacy reasons, but n line with its protocols, the university closed its health clinic temporarily.

“The clinic is due to re-open Monday,” the statement reads.

“The University apologises to patients required to reschedule appointments.”

Southern Cross University Health Clinic offers services for students, staff and the general public at both the Lismore and the Gold Coast campus.

The Lismore clinic offers services in General Practice, exercise physiology, mental health nurse practitioner, massage (remedial and sports), osteopathy, physiotherapy, podiatry, psychology and speech pathology.

Lismore Northern Star

