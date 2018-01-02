Mystery of the two lost teddy bears at Ballina

Two lost teddy bears have been found in Ballina.

IS YOUR child missing two much-loved teddy bears?

Andrea Lems and her husband Scott have them and are taking good care of them, but they'd love to give them back to their rightful owner.

Mrs Lems said her husband was going out in his fishing boat at 5am the other day when he noticed a teddy bear "going for a swim”.

"He rescued it soaking wet and put it in the back of his ute for safety,” she said.

"When he returned to the Ballina Sailing Club there was a second bear that had been placed on top of the power box near the bins.

"He grabbed the sand-laden bears and returned home for them to hopefully dry out.

"He rang Paradise FM and put over a lost and found notice, placed three different Facebook posts to the local areas and have heard nothing unfortunately.

"He went back to see if the owners had put up a sign and nothing was there.

"So we have tried to wash them, air them out and are awaiting owners, or my 10-year-old daughter will lovingly adopt them and give them a good home.”

Mrs Lems said she'd prefer not to share a photo of the "distinct” teddy bears and instead she said she would give a description to anyone who thinks the bears might belong to them.

If you think they're your bears, email us at news@northernstar.com.au or phone 66200554.