A new scam has emerged on the Northern Rivers.
Mystery of 'I need your help' text message

17th Jan 2019 7:45 AM

POLICE have issued a warning to Northern Rivers residents about a "new and annoying" text message that is circulating in the region.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said a Ballina resident received a text from a mobile number with the message: "Please call me right back. It's an emergency. I need your help."

"The Ballina resident called the number provided," he said.

"A recorded message played that contained multiple voices saying 'hello' and 'are you okay', and then it goes into swearing and goes for well over five minutes.

"It would appear the recording is of reactions to the message when no one answers.

"A staff member at Lismore Police Station also received this message last week."

Snr Const Henderson said he called the number but it does not accept calls from private numbers.

"I cannot see any record of this happening before, and as no money is involved it does not seem like a scam," he said.

"It may be a childish prank or a way of collecting mobile phone numbers.

"If you get this message do not reply and block the caller."

