Mystery medal and photo looking for descendants

Ken Jolley with the finds that were discarded at the Lismore tip. Samantha Elley

IT IS a different kind of Down Memory Lane story this week, with the discovery of a photo and World War One medal at the Lismore Recovery Centre.

About a month ago, Westpac helicopter volunteer Ken Jolley was making his regular trip to the tip to get rid of some of the service's rubbish.

"I know the guys down there very well,” he said.

"They gave me the (framed) photo of a soldier with what looks like his mother.

Mysterious photo of soldier with possibly his mother in a frame, found at the Lismore Recovery Centre. Samantha Elley

"They also gave me this World War One medal that seems to still be in very good condition.”

The medal Mr Jolley was given was actually a British Victory medal belonging to a Lance Corporal Robert Rees of the Royal Medical Army Corps during World War One.

Thanks to the research of a fellow student in my history diploma (Kirrily Cant) we were able to find the medal index card that matched up with the engravings on the side of the medal.

World War One British Victory medal belonging to Lance Corporal Robert Rees Samantha Elley

That is as far as we could go with Robert Rees.

His regimental number is 905 and he was an acting sergeant in the Royal Medical Army Corps which saw plenty of action throughout all theatres during the Great War.

The RAMC is a specialist corps int he British Army providing medical services to all British Army personnel and their families in war and in peace.

If you think you have any information to help find the owners or descendants you can call Ken Jolley on 0438616733.

Mr Jolley said if the reason the items were at the tip in the first place because they weren't wanted, he will loan them to the new Casino War Museum.