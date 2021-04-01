Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This mystery man has been applauded for dropping in to a local liquor shop wearing a welding helmet.
This mystery man has been applauded for dropping in to a local liquor shop wearing a welding helmet.
Offbeat

Mystery man’s hilarious COVID safety win

1st Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been spotted taking COVID-19 safety measures to a whole new level of awesomeness

The mystery shopper was snapped wearing a welding helmet at a Townsville liquor store, while carrying a carton of VB, as Queensland continues to follow COVID-19 restrictions - including the wearing of masks indoors.

The masked mystery man at a Townsville liquor store
The masked mystery man at a Townsville liquor store

While the mast majority of residents are wearing masks of the surgical kind, it appears the mystery man either had trouble finding his own 'normal' face mask, or was deciding not to take any chances.

Either way, the hilarious image has proved a massive hit on social media, with commentators applauding the mystery man.

"Might be more COVID protected than some us," one person wrote, while another added: "That's what ya wear when ya don't want anyone to know you drink VB."

Originally published as Mystery man's hilarious COVID safety win

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New venues of 'concern' in COVID contact tracing trail

        New venues of 'concern' in COVID contact tracing trail

        News NSW Health has released a full list of impacted venues.

        Explained: Cross-border COVID rules this weekend

        Premium Content Explained: Cross-border COVID rules this weekend

        Information Can my family from Queensland visit me? Where can I travel to? Here are some of the...

        Flood watch issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

        Flood watch issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

        News Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure trough off the northern...

        Murder verdict delivered over man killed at Kempsey prison

        Premium Content Murder verdict delivered over man killed at Kempsey prison

        Crime Richard Jason Reay: Judges quashes self defence story of killer