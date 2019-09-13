Why a mystery man took a shower in comedian's dressing room

IT ISN'T everyday a social media sensation with more than half a million subscribers visits Lismore, so when they do, let's try not to scare them away.

One unidentified Lismore resident seemed to miss that memo when Jordan Shanks, also known as Friendlyjordies, performed at the Lismore Workers Club recently.

Currently on his John Howard Really Sucked national tour, Shanks released his True Stories from Australian Towns Volume II video on his YouTube channel on Monday, and did he have a story to tell.

"Look, I love Lismore," he began, before he explained being lead by a man "dripping wet", wearing nothing but a towel and a bucket hat, back to his green room at his Lismore Workers Club show rehearsal.

"He possessed far more authority than a person just wearing a towel should have."

At first, Shanks thought the man may have been the manager, or a member of authority, although soon realised his mistake.

"(It was only when) I looked closer at him (that I) realised, he (was) most certainly not that.

"As soon as that happened, I had bad vibes."

Despite the sign on the green room door that read 'staff only', the man had let himself in to Shanks' dressing room and taken a shower while the YouTuber was away rehearsing.

"We were only tech-ing for about 20 minutes, so he was just, either waiting for us to leave or just by pure, dumb luck got in that tiny little window frame and took a shower.

"We started looking around the room, and the whole room had been rearranged, meaning he (had been) rummaging through all my possessions.

"You know when the FBI go into someone's house and just like, turn it upside down? It looked like that."

The man, who had already taken the liberty of breaking in to Shanks' green room for a shower, was then kind enough to remind Shanks not to leave his wallet lying around.

"Let me qualify lying around; it was underneath a pile of shirts," Shanks said.

"To find it, you would have had to rummage through all of my possessions, which is precisely what he did.

"For the noble dead of breaking into my dressing room, taking a shower, and messing up all the merchandise, he then goes on to claim he also took a shirt... because he's a 'huge fan of the band'."

The stand-up comedian, whose only musical experience had been playing the saxophone in Year 8, was then asked by the stranger if he could exchange the very shirt he had stolen.

"He decided to reward himself for not stealing from me, by stealing from me," he said.

"It was like we were in an episode of Twin Peaks; I have so many more questions than I do answers about that perfect, circular man that trotted out leaving nothing but footprints of water behind him.

"You can't not say Lismore isn't exciting."