Mystery horse racing identity splashes on luxury property

A MYSTERY horse racing identity has splashed the cash on an "exceptional" Coast property, after it was punted by a high-profile bookmaker.

Former Ladbrokes CEO and managing director of Neds Dean Shannon sold his 41ha Maleny property Montana Park for an "undisclosed sum" in March.

Ray White Buderim listing agent Lew Pottinger was unable to discuss the price or new owner but confirmed it was sold to another "horse racing identity".

"They are Australian, not local, certainly people who have had a long history with horses on the eastern seaboard," Mr Pottinger said.

"The new owner has that race horse interest that's suited to this property."

The property at 236 Mountain View Road was on the market for more than 500 days, which Mr Pottinger said was fairly standard for such a prestige listing.

The commanding luxurious homestead, boasts a stable complex including an instructor's suite, guest quarters and a separate four-bedroom manager's residence.

The equestrian complex features two Olympic dressage or showjumping arenas, 12 stables, tack rooms, a six-horse walker and 45 individual paddocks.

An eight megalitre dam virtually drought-proofs the property.

"Selling a property like this is a case-by-case scenario," Mr Pottinger said.

"And this is an exceptional property, so it can take a little bit longer to find the right buyer.

"It's great for the hinterland and great for the Coast that it will continue to be used to showcase hoses."

The property was originally a dairy farm before being bought by the Courtice family in 2006 for $7 million.

They built the homestead and equestrian facilities before selling to Mr Shannon in 2010.